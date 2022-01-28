Confusion Abounds Regarding Date And Format For Waterford’s 2022 Town Meeting
Fred Saar, Waterford select board chair, at the special meeting held on Jan. 24, 2022. (File photo by Katherine Fiegenbaum)

As of Friday afternoon, it was still not clear if Kandy Benedetti would be starting as Waterford’s interim Town Clerk on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Benedetti was appointed in absentia during a 15-minute select board meeting held on Monday, Jan. 24. Her mother — State Rep. Marcia Martel, R-Waterford — explained to the board that Benedetti was interested and, while she was presently a Rhode Island resident, Benedetti could be in town in time.

On Friday afternoon, Waterford select board chair Fred Saar said he was still not sure if Benedetti could start work on Tuesday.

“We need to review the information we have on the requirements for the Town Clerk, possibly contact VLCT [Vermont League of Cities and Towns] with questions, and determine where we go from here,” Saar wrote in an email. “Once we are clear on the process we can determine the next steps. I don’t know if she can become the Town Clerk on Tuesday since she was not a resident when we [the select board] last met.”

Later on Friday afternoon, State Rep. Martel said that Benedetti would be a resident of Waterford as of Monday and was expecting to start work on Tuesday.

The town has a need for an interim Town Clerk as Jessy Pelow — Waterford’s Town Clerk and Treasurer since March 2017 — sent her resignation letter to the select board on Jan. 17. Pelow wrote that her resignation was effective Jan. 31.

Reached on Friday morning at the town offices after being out sick for a period of time, Pelow said she had no additional comment on her resignation letter other than to blame the Caledonian-Record for her departure.

