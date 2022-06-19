Waterford Looking For A Town Clerk Again

WATERFORD — The town of Waterford is again looking for a new town clerk.
Kandy Benedetti took the job in February following the resignations of former Town Clerk and Treasurer Jessy Pelow and former Assistant Town Clerk, Assistant Treasurer and Delinquent Tax Collector Donna Berry on Jan. 31.
Benedetti, who grew up in Waterford, moved back from out-of-state to take the clerk job, began on Feb. 8.
On Friday the town added the need for a new clerk to existing openings for road foreman and transfer attendant. The town’s website says “Notice of vacancy created by ‘resignation’ in the office of: Town Clerk”
Interested parties should email their resume to selectboard@waterfordvt.gov by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Additional information can be obtained by emailing Gary Allard, Waterford Selectboard Chair by email at gary.allard@waterfordvt.gov.”
Allard confirmed the resignation on Saturday.
“It was a personal thing, something that had nothing to do with town,” Allard said. “Something in her life came up that she had to deal with and she’s dealing with it, so she resigned. I heard she came in on Thursday and cleaned everything up and left her letter of resignation.”
A special meeting has been called for Thursday to review applications for the clerk opening. The agenda notes that the board may appoint someone that very evening.
“We have nobody, but there are rumors flying around town for the last two weeks, and in that time, I have heard of people who are willing to step up (if the town clerk resigned) so I am thinking there will be applicants,” Allard said. “If nothing else we have to figure out how to proceed without a town clerk, which is virtually impossible. Hopefully, we have multiple people who are willing to step up and if they are we will proceed from there.”
The meeting is set for the Waterford Town Offices at 7:30 p.m.
In her resignation letter, Benedetti wrote:
Please let this letter serve as my resignation effective today, due to personal reasons.
I really enjoyed working with Heather and believe we were helping the Town move forward.
Heather will still do a great job without me and she knows what needs to be done to continue with the momentum.
Thank you to the Town of Waterford.
Sincerely
Kandy Benedetti
In early February, shortly after stepping into the role amid some chaos, Benedetti said, “Basically, we’re starting from scratch. I’m making calls to other town halls to see how they do things. My first day was Tuesday, and there were 500 emails and phone messages just for the Town Clerk. They weren’t all requests but, still, to go through them all … I have a hundred left to go.”
“I’m just here, doing the job and learning as I go,” she said. “People, for the most part, have come in and they’re really pleasant. They understand that today’s only day three for me, and they do have great patience.”
