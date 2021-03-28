A Waterford man who was convicted two years ago of threatening to kill his nephew was back in court Friday after being rejected by the Community Justice Program.
Keith Powers, 65, was found guilty by a jury of obstruction of justice following a 2019 trial in Caledonia County Superior Court.
Powers was arrested and charged after his nephew, Randy Bedard, 49, said his uncle tried to intimidate him to retract his statement that another uncle, Ricky Powers, 57, (Keith’s younger brother) had attempted to murder him by shooting at him on Dec. 2, 2018.
Caledonia County Superior Court
“You better retract your statements that you made about my brother in court or you’ll end up dead,” said Keith Powers, according to court documents.
Keith Powers was then given a 4-8 month sentence, all suspended except for 15 days in jail and 15 days on the work crew. He was also sentenced to probation which included an order to participate in the community restorative justice program which requires those who have been convicted to take responsibility for their crime.
But according to Restorative Programs Coordinator Tune Faulkner, Powers did not do that.
“Keith was not able to take responsibility for his charge of obstruction of justice,” wrote Faulkner in a letter to Powers’ probation officers. “He was adamant that he did not threaten to kill his nephew.”
A probation violation was then filed against Powers which included additional allegations that he did not complete an anger-management program as directed.
On Friday, Powers appeared before Judge Michael J. Harris in Caledonia County Superior Court for a Violation of Probation Merits Hearing where he admitted the violation and was sentenced to an additional 6 months of probation, plus community service.
