Waterford Man Convicted Of Shooting At Nephew

Ricky Powers enters Caledonia Superior Court in December of 2018.

A Waterford man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at his nephew on Route 18 over a year ago has been convicted by plea agreement.

Ricky Powers, 58, pleaded guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to an amended charge of aggravated assault in exchange for a three-year deferred sentence and guilty to obstruction of justice and reckless endangerment in exchange for a sentence of 2-5 years all suspended except for one year to serve (with credit for time served) and six months of home confinement.

