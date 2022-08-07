Waterford Man Faces Lesser Charge In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Following a felony settlement conference in July, Grafton County prosecutors have filed a lesser misdemeanor charge against a Waterford man who in 2020 was indicted on a Class B felony count of negligent homicide for a collision that killed a Littleton motorcyclist in 2019.
On Monday, Derek Holbrook, 22, was charged with a new Class A misdemeanor count of vehicular assault for causing the death of Joshua Yeargle on July 2, 2019 while driving a Mitsubishi Lancer on Route 135 in Littleton, with prosecutors saying it was Holbrook’s “negligent operation” that caused the collision with Yeargle’s motorcycle.
In November 2020, Holbrook was indicted by a grand jury on a Class B felony count of negligent homicide for “using his cell phone while driving … on Route 135, and thus failing to keep his attention on the road, and making a left turn while not in the designated turn lane and/or without using a turn signal and/or failing to yield to oncoming traffic, causing his vehicle to collide with a motorcycle being operated by Joshua Yeargle and causing Joshua Yeargle to suffer fatal injuries.”
The difference in maximum penalties for the charges is 12 months in the Grafton County House of Corrections for the misdemeanor count and 3 1/2 to 7 years in New Hampshire State Prison for the felony count.
On July 21, a felony settlement conference was held at the court for the felony charge, but such conferences, which seek to gather together all parties to a case to reach a resolution all can agree on, are non-public and the settlement conference report is sealed.
For the misdemeanor charge filed 10 days later, Holbrook, who is being represented by defense lawyer Mark Sisti, is scheduled for an arraignment on Aug. 29.
The case summary also shows an entry for a final pre-trial conference for the felony charge on the same day.
As of Friday, it was undetermined if prosecutors will ultimately drop the felony charge in exchange for prosecuting the misdemeanor charge.
At the time of the July 2019 collision, Holbrook had been traveling northbound on Route 135, where he made a left turn onto Interstate 93 while not in the designated turn lane, without using a turn signal, and without yielding to oncoming traffic, said police.
Yeargle was approaching in the southbound lane, where the collision occurred.
Yeargle, who was 44, died three days later at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
Holbrook was uninjured.
A year earlier, in May 2018 in Concord, Vt., Holbrook, then 18, was arrested by Vermont State Police for driving under the influence, according to police records.
