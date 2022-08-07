Waterford Man Faces Lesser Charge In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Derek Holbrook in 2018. (Photo contributed by Vermont State Police)

Following a felony settlement conference in July, Grafton County prosecutors have filed a lesser misdemeanor charge against a Waterford man who in 2020 was indicted on a Class B felony count of negligent homicide for a collision that killed a Littleton motorcyclist in 2019.

On Monday, Derek Holbrook, 22, was charged with a new Class A misdemeanor count of vehicular assault for causing the death of Joshua Yeargle on July 2, 2019 while driving a Mitsubishi Lancer on Route 135 in Littleton, with prosecutors saying it was Holbrook’s “negligent operation” that caused the collision with Yeargle’s motorcycle.

