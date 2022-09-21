State investigators released the identity of the driver in the fatal Route 2 crash in St. Johnsbury early Tuesday morning.
The driver was Roy Hazlett, 66, of Waterford.
Hazlett was driving a 10-wheel dump truck west on Route 2 at about 7:25 a.m. when the dump body began to rise. As the truck passed the entrance to the entrance to Fairbanks Scales plant on its way into town the elevated dump caught communication lines that crossed the road overhead. The truck then left the right side of the road and overturned in the adjacent ditch.
DMV inspectors state preliminary investigation suggests Hazlett may have suffered a medical event, but the investigation is ongoing.
Hazlett was transported by CALEX to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The accident and resulting damage to the utility lines forced the closure of Route 2 for hours while the dump truck was cleared.
Hazlett was working for Raymond Heath Construction at the time of the crash.
Anyone with information about the accident is encouraged to contact DMV Inspector O’Keefe at 802-828-2078.
