A Waterford man is accused of leading state police on a four mile long high-speed chase Sunday.
According to press release issued by Tpr. Jason Schlesinger, police were dispatched at 10:57 a.m. on May 24 to 931 Duck Pond Road in Waterford for the report of a domestic disturbance.
While Troopers were responding to the scene it was reported that the Francis Lawler, 22, had left the residence in a white Subaru WRX. Troopers said they observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 18 headed towards St Johnsbury and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Lawler refused to stop his vehicle.
Police continued to pursue Lawler at speeds in excess of 90 mph, according to the report.
Police said that during the pursuit Lawler’s vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and eventually lost one of its tires. Lawler was apprehended and transported to the St Johnsbury state police barracks for processing. Lawler was released with a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court on July 20 at 8:30 a.m. to answer charges of gross negligent operation, reckless endangerment, excessive speed and aggravated attempt to elude police.
Five days earlier, on Tuesday, May 19, Lawler was cited into court by St. Johnsbury Police to answer charges of unlawful mischief and disorderly conduct after he was accused of damaging a local hotel.
Ofc. Robert Gerrish reports that police were called to the Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue for a report of people breaking doors and windows. St. Johnsbury Police and Vermont State Troopers responded and restored order to the situation, according to the report.
Lawler has been accused of being one of the parties responsible for damaging hotel property and was cited into Caledonia Superior Court on August 24, at 8:30 a.m. to answer the charges.
