Waterford Man’s Persistent Efforts Connect Nearly 90 Households To Lighting-Fast Internet

In August 2020, Waterford’s Mike Barrett started a group chat with his neighbors.
He was in the middle of a NEK Broadband webinar on a new state COVID-19 relief program entitled LECAP —the Line Extension Customer Assistance Program. The program provided grants of up to $3,000 per unserved or underserved household to connect to broadband internet service, and Barrett had an idea: that his neighborhood should apply as a group to get Charter Communications to run fiber down the residential back roads of Waterford.
“No one had heard of LECAP, nobody understood what it was … I was still working with it myself, too,” Barrett recalled on Thursday afternoon. “I just kept being that annoying guy that was like, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s try it.’”
At the time, Barrett, his wife and his school-aged son were all working remotely from home, sharing the small amount of ‘crappy internet bandwidth’ and ‘horrible cell service’ that they had. Barrett eventually gathered 24 neighbors together, collecting paper applications up and down the street for the LECAP program.
Then, he realized that a quote for the work to be done was needed from Charter, an almost insurmountable task.
“They don’t even know where Vermont is when you call the toll-free number,” Barrett chucked.
So Barrett went to great lengths to file a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission, expressing his dissatisfaction with the process. A week later, Charter got in touch, and Barrett filed applications for himself and his neighbors.
The following spring — a year ago — Barrett finally heard back from the state of Vermont, telling him they were interested in doing the project.
“Do you think that you can get those 24 people to fill out further grant application details?” asked the state contact.
“I was like, ‘hold my beer — I’m going to get more,’” Barrett recalled.
After almost another year of online applications (this time with 28 neighbors) and spreadsheets, fiber was laid and Waterford residents started to get connected to the uber-high-speed internet late this spring.
The project — Charter’s first fiber project in the Northeast Kingdom — has or will shortly connect almost 90 Waterford households to high-speed broadband with speeds even faster than St. Johnsbury.
“I have 1 Gigabit per second speeds at my house now,” Barrett exclaimed, noting that his previous service gave his family a mere nine Megabits per second speed. “Here I am, working from home, getting things done faster than I did in St. J because we now have more than twice the speed that I have at the office. There, we’re maxing out at 250-300 Megabits per second, and here we’re getting 1000.”
“I learned a lot more about utilities than I should have ever learned, and for probably months I drove home staring at the telephone poles [looking for signs of progress],” Barret recalled. “But, now, it’s awesome to finally have it … I even emailed the regional engineer and told him, ‘I know I’ve been a pain … but thank you, thank you.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.