Waterford Man To Serve No Time For Fatal Crash

Under a proposed sentencing agreement, a Waterford man will serve no time behind bars for a 2019 fatal crash after Grafton County prosecutors opted not to pursue a felony count of negligent homicide in exchange for a plea to a misdemeanor charge.
A plea and sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 30 at Grafton Superior Court for Derek Holbrook, 22, who prosecutors in the original felony indictment said was using his cell phone and not keeping his attention on the road at the time of the crash, which killed a motorcyclist from Littleton.
According to sentencing documents reviewed on Wednesday, Holbrook agreed to plead guilty to a Class A misdemeanor count of vehicular assault for causing the head-on collision.
An arraignment that had been scheduled for Aug. 29 for the new misdemeanor charge was canceled after the plea agreement was reached by the prosecution and defense.
According to the proposed agreement that will need to be approved by a judge, Holbrook will be given a 12-month sentence in the Grafton County House of Corrections, all of which is suspended on the condition of five years of good behavior, two years of probation, a suspension of his driver’s license for four months, and 100 hours of community service within two years.
Fifty hours must be completed within one year of sentencing.
Holbrook is also required to complete a safe driving course, which would reduce the period of his license revocation from four months to two.
In addition, he is ordered to have no direct or indirect contact with the family of the victim, Joshua Yeargle, 44, who died at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, several days after the July 2, 2019 collision that occurred along Route 135 in Littleton near Exit 44.
Holbrook, who police said did not suffer injuries from the collision, was driving northbound and entered the southbound lane that Yeargle was traveling in.
In November 2020, Holbrook was indicted by a grand jury on a Class B felony count of negligent homicide for “using his cell phone while driving … on Route 135, and thus failing to keep his attention on the road, and making a left turn while not in the designated turn lane and/or without using a turn signal and/or failing to yield to oncoming traffic, causing his vehicle to collide with a motorcycle being operated by Joshua Yeargle and causing Joshua Yeargle to suffer fatal injuries.”
Holbrook, who is represented by attorney Mark Sisti, will instead plead guilty to causing the death of Yeargle “while driving a propelled vehicle … and “Holbrook’s negligent operation of the propelled vehicle caused a collision with a motorcycle being driven by Joshua Yeargle.”
The Class B felony count carried a maximum sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years in New Hampshire State Prison.
