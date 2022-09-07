Waterford Man To Serve No Time For Fatal Crash

Derek Holbrook in 2018. (Photo contributed by Vermont State Police)

Under a proposed sentencing agreement, a Waterford man will serve no time behind bars for a 2019 fatal crash after Grafton County prosecutors opted not to pursue a felony count of negligent homicide in exchange for a plea to a misdemeanor charge.

A plea and sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 30 at Grafton Superior Court for Derek Holbrook, 22, who prosecutors in the original felony indictment said was using his cell phone and not keeping his attention on the road at the time of the crash, which killed a motorcyclist from Littleton.

