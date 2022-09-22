Waterford Mulls Short Term Rental Regulations

WATERFORD — In response to a growing unease, the Planning Commission will explore short-term rental regulations.
Commissioners will begin to draft the necessary zoning by-law changes at their next meeting on Oct. 19.
By-law changes would require voter approval and would probably not appear on the Town Meeting warning until 2024.
Planning Commission members agreed the matter was worth pursuing to protect residents and maintain the community’s character.
“We’ve got to do something,” said commission Chair Howard Remick.
Commissioners took up the matter on Wednesday at the request of concerned resident Gwenn Chisholm, who presented a list of possible STR rules and requirements.
Those suggestions were taken from proposals elsewhere and included limits on the number of guests and length of stays, restrictions on guest activities, code inspection and insurance requirements, ownership responsibilities, and registration and permitting process with fees and fines.
Although Waterford has few short-term rentals, Chisholm said the town should take preemptive action.
“We know they’re becoming a big problem in many other towns around here,” Chisolm. “I don’t think there’s hardly any in Waterford, and that’s why I think it’s a good time to get ahead of it.”
Communities across the Northeast Kingdom and North Country have made moves to address STRs in recent years.
They have done so for a host of reasons.
One is quality of life. Short-term rentals have been blamed for noise, traffic, parking, trash, rowdy behavior, septic system failures, and public safety problems.
Another reason is housing. STRs have been linked to a housing crisis in both states, and some argue that STRs displace full-time, year-round residents and contribute to a workforce shortage, declining school enrollments, and a lack of municipal volunteers.
Towns cannot prohibit short-term rentals, but they can regulate them.
To do so, Waterford would have to update its zoning by-laws.
If a definition for “short-term rental” is added to the by-laws, STR proposals would require site plan review and conditional use approval through the Planning Commission and Development Review Board.
And, if an STR ordinance is passed, the town would be empowered to regulate short-term rentals on an ongoing basis.
According to Remick, the Planning Commission will attempt to strike a balance when crafting regulations.
“We don’t want to be too lenient, but we don’t want to be over-restrictive either,” Remick said.
Changing the zoning by-laws is a multi-step process.
First, the Planning Commission must draft by-law changes. Then the draft changes go to separate public hearings before the Planning Commission and the Select Board.
If no substantive revisions are proposed at either public hearing, the draft changes would go to a Town Meeting vote.
The matter has fallen to the communities because the states do not have STR laws in place.
In New Hampshire, efforts to pass statewide regulations stalled in the legislature earlier this year.
In Vermont, short-term rental operators must address fire safety considerations laid out by the State Fire Marshal, and STRs that accommodate nine or more guests must meet additional safety requirements.
Attempts to create a statewide rental registry were scrapped this spring under threat of veto by Gov. Phil Scott.
