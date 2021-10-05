Documents obtained by the Caledonian-Record show that the town of Waterford owes the St. Johnsbury law firm Zuccaro & Willis $3,887.50 for professional services during a series of public records requests and allegations of open meeting law violations filed earlier this year.
Town clerk and treasurer Jessy Pelow confirmed the bill on Friday.
“The select board believes the legal fees were fair and appropriate for the services Zuccaro & Willis provided,” wrote Fred Saar, select board chair, in an email on Saturday. “The total amount will be charged to the select board budget.”
According to the town report, $2,500 was budgeted for the select board’s legal expenses for 2021. Pelow said that the select board will determine where the rest of the funds will come from.
According to the Waterford town reports, $1,150 was spent on legal expenses for the select board in 2020. In 2019, $125 was spent and in 2018, nothing was spent on the select board’s legal expenses.
Earlier this year, former longtime Waterford delinquent tax collector Gilbert “Gib” Trenholme was not reappointed to the position. Instead, on March 8, the board appointed Donna Berry, the assistant town clerk and assistant treasurer to the position.
Multiple members of the public present at the March 8 meeting disagreed with the decision.
At the time, Saar said that the select board wanted to move delinquent tax collection in-house so that the town could benefit from the eight percent penalty on successfully collected delinquent taxes. However, Saar also noted that the penalty cannot go to the town until such a policy is approved at town meeting.
Saar and select board member Bill Piper also stated that Trenholme had a contentious and unworkable relationship with town officials.
Trenholme was notified of the decision via letter. In the days and months following, he filed a series of public records requests.
During an emergency select board meeting on March 19, the select board agreed to hire an attorney to make sure the town’s responses to the requests were appropriate, as well as to handle contact with Trenholme. The decision was later ratified at a special meeting of the board.
Trenholme filed two allegations of open meeting law violations, which were addressed by the select board in special meetings on April 8 and April 21.
On April 8, the board apologized for calling an emergency meeting to discuss the public records request instead of warning a special meeting.
On April 21, Saar and Piper denied intentional wrongdoing regarding two emails obtained by Trenholme. The board also agreed to review three different open meeting law documents and purchase a webinar on open meeting law from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT). The tense meeting was well-attended and full of comments from various members of the public.
The bill from Zuccaro & Willis indicates that Attorney Jamie Murphy’s services included: a telephone conference with Saar; review, research and responses to multiple public records requests and allegations of open meeting law violations; communication with various town personnel and VLCT attorneys; guidance for billing for the work related to the public records requests; and attendance at a select board meeting.
The bill was received by the Waterford town offices on July 9, 2021. Saar said in an email on Tuesday that he is not aware of the town utilizing any further services from Zuccaro & Willis since the bill.
At the regular August select board meeting, disgruntled residents attempted to turn in a petition asking for a full review of taxpayer funds. The petitioners were directed by the select board to give the petition to the town clerk.
At last month’s regular select board meeting on Sept. 14, the petitioners were informed that their petition had not been added to the agenda because it did not meet the standard petition format according to the Vermont Secretary of State’s office.
However, an email written by Jim Condos, Vermont’s Secretary of State, was then read aloud. The email indicated that the petition did not need to meet certain standards to be addressed by the board.
Following the reading, a volatile exchange of words between Saar and Waterford resident Bryant Flemming occurred, in which Saar indicated that he would be addressing the delinquent tax collector issue and the petition at the October select board meeting.
Saar said in an email on Tuesday that any inquiries being made on the topics are his own efforts.
“I’m tired of the constant inquiry and I’m looking for a way to answer questions with facts,” he wrote. “I have been checking on options to get the record corrected.”
“Regarding the petition, we expected it last month,” Saar wrote, indicating the confusion regarding proper petition procedure at the September select board meeting.
Saar said that if the petition is submitted on Monday, as he expects, the select board will address it. He did not indicate if ongoing questions regarding the delinquent tax collector situation would be addressed at the meeting, but neither issue is listed on the draft agenda available on the Waterford town website.
Monday’s meeting will be held at the Davies Memorial Library at 7 p.m.
