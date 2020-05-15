WATERFORD — A number of parents at Waterford School aren’t happy but the Caledonia Cooperative School District (CCSD) on Thursday night moved forward with plans to present a reduced Fiscal Year 2021 budget on June 30 to voters in the towns of Barnet, Walden and Waterford, which make up the unified PreK-8 district.
The Zoom meeting lasted nearly 2 1/2 hours. Parents pressed the board to put forth the original budget, adopted by the board, to let voters decide.
Instead the board voted to advance a reduced draft budget, with $250,000 in reductions.
The exact budget figure is not yet known for the roughly $12 million budget that will go to voters, and will be voted on during a special meeting next week.
The proposed FY ’21 budget for the Caledonia Cooperative School District was $12,123,468 when first adopted, an 8.79 percent increase, which was cut back to 6.9 percent.
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker said Friday, “I won’t have the exact figures and won’t until Christina (Kimball, business manager) finishes her draft. It will be lower than the one warned for the vote that did not take place.”
“The special meeting next week is specifically for approving a revised budget so we can warn a vote … we will have an approved budget next week,” said Tucker.
Board Chair Heather Gonyaw told parents at one point during the tense public comment period that the cuts effected on April 13 are not being revisited.
“People have lost jobs and have moved onto other districts,” Gonyaw explained. “This bell cannot be unrung.”
A number of concerns were raised by parents.
Open Meeting?
Among them a question about an alleged Open Meeting Law violation on April 13 over posting requirements for a special meeting. A complaint from Waterford resident Clanci Giddings was filed with state officials. She says the meeting was given inadequate notice, and did not specify actions taken when the board came out of executive session.
Tucker responded to the complaint and stated that notice of the meeting was on the school websites and was sent to town clerks’ offices, and to the newspaper, on Sunday, April 12, a day before the special meeting, where sensitive contract information was discussed in closed session.
“The Board made a good-faith effort to comply with the Open Meeting Law, and we contend that it did all in its power to properly warn and conduct this meeting,” Tucker wrote.
Board member Jen D’Agostino, of Waterford, said she did not believe the CCSD Board was transparent regarding the April 13 meeting.
She said the board may have “met the law,” but she did not believe it had been transparent with the community, nor had it communicated well.
Gonyaw acknowledged that agendas had been posted inside buildings which the public could not view during the closures caused by the pandemic restrictions for access.
She said going forward, agendas for public meetings will be posted outside of the public buildings where meetings are warned. “We did recognize that the agendas being in the school was an issue.”
Petition & Concerns
A recent petition of Waterford parents drew nearly 300 signatures, urging the board put back the second-grade teaching job that was cut in the board’s reduced budget. New plans are for multi-age grades 1-3.
Public comment was permitted not quite two hours into the Zoom meeting and nearly all the comments came from Waterford.
One parent asked why there were three interventionists for Waterford School in the budget, but the second-grade teacher was cut.
Parents urged the restoration of the teacher’s job, saying a shift to multi-age classrooms for grades 1-3 would be against advice for the need for reduced numbers and social distancing during the virus.
Rob Begin, who read a statement for the families fighting for the job to be restored, said the teachers are behind the push to restore the second-grade teaching job at Waterford.
The statement, signed by 36 people in Waterford, stated, “Our first concern is that we were not allowed the opportunity to vote on the original and warned FY21 budget, and secondly, but equally as important, that a re-structure of Waterford school has since been proposed that will cause undue harm, at many different levels, to 25 percent of the student population.”
“As you should know by now, it is our opinion that these budget cuts were made prematurely, due to anticipated education fund deficits as a consequence of COVID-19, and with haste due to the pressure of issuing teacher contracts. This decision, affecting the students of CCSD, fell into a ‘window’ that allowed no time for community input. We believe that the supposed rush led to panicked recommendations, without regard to the impact on the students,” Begin said.
A number of questions were asked in the letter, including, “Was the implementation of splitting second grade between first and third during a pandemic, even discussed prior to agreeing to it? A decision this impactful would have, or should have, required additional considerations.”
Parents also pushed for an audio recording of the public portions of the April 13 meeting. Tucker said he would check his iPhone and provide that if he can locate the recording of the time before and after the executive session from the special meeting.
Financial Pressure
Gonyaw said she and Tucker have been in communication with legislators concerning the fiscal crisis coming due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re trying to do our best in some very uncertain financial waters,” said Tucker.
The board did discuss possible further cuts amid uncertainty over the fiscal picture during the ongoing crisis.
The most recent budget proposal called for a 6.9 percent increase in education spending.
With the projected Ed Fund hole state officials are anticipating, Tucker said taxes could be adjusted for Fiscal Year 2021.
“The Legislature has a mechanism to do this - adjust the Yield Rate,” said Tucker. “Usually it goes up a smidge at the end of the Legislative session; it could be lowered … the decision to do that has not been made to my knowledge.”
Tucker said on Friday, “The only thing I have heard - and it is not in writing - is that the FY20 Ed Fund deficit has been whittled down to around $20 million. I don’t know what they will do to finish closing that gap for this year, but I suppose a tax rate increase could be one of the things they are considering.
“I think more importantly, the FY21 Ed Fund deficit is still projected in the $160 million range,” said Tucker.
Voting During COVID-19
CCSD is one of 19 school districts which adopt their budgets later than most Vermont school districts, which vote on budgets on the annual Vermont Town Meeting Day in early March.
Tucker and Gonyaw have been in communication with those other 18 districts which have yet to adopt budgets for next school year, and he said districts are approaching how to conduct votes differently.
How the actual voting looks on June 30 in each of the towns may be slightly different, depending what the town clerks decide in coming days. The board agreed, though, that they want post cards communicating the voting information sent to all voters, which will make clear how to vote by absentee ballot.
How the voting will actually play out will need to be specified in the warning for the annual meeting for June 30. An informational meeting will be held the night before, June 29, via Zoom.
A vote on the CCSD budget earlier approved — without the staff cuts — was planned this month, but was postponed due to the pandemic.
