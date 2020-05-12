WATERFORD — Parents of Waterford School students continue to rally to save a 2nd grade teacher’s job, which is part of a package of proposed budget cuts.
Heather Gonyaw, chair of the Caledonia Cooperative School District (CCSD) board, “Each school in our district saw staff reductions, either through eliminated positions or positions that will not be filled in the next school year. I am proud of the work that the CCSD board has done - we’ve had to make some tough decisions. This is just the first wave of tough decisions the board is going to need to face as we navigate through FY’21 and into FY ‘22.”
She said the notion that second grade was being eliminated is incorrect.
Parents Remain Upset
Mike Barrett is one of the parents involved in fighting to have the teacher’s job restored.
A petition begun by parents to save the job drew 299 signatures, said Barrett. He submitted the petition to all the CCSD board members, he said, and got no response.
“We find this disrespectful and not representative of a board that is meant to serve the needs of the community it, in fact, represents,” Barrett wrote in a letter to the Caledonian-Record.
The newspaper received a number of additional letters to the editor from local parents.
“Change with a plan is progress,” wrote Daniel Gingue. “Change without a plan is panic.”
“The first area of concern is that this will emotionally and socially damage the class being split,” wrote Katie Carpenter. “To essentially rip that family in half and break up the community and connections made could devastate all of them.”
Parents are concerned about the social, emotional, educational and developmental impacts on their kids. Further, they contend, it’s premature to make cuts without knowing the full impact of education fund shortfalls.
Superintendent Responds
Superintendent Mark Tucker on Tuesday said in an email, “The decision, which I have explained many times, was driven by a deadline that the Board did not control - the looming contractual obligation to issue teacher contracts on April 15th.”
Tucker wrote. “You may well have wished to have public input on this decision, but the Board is empowered to act in representation of the three schools, and, as I have said several times before, time was of the essence.”
He said the austerity measures are necessary given the “frightening news about the state of the Ed Fund.”
He explained “the Board acted to further reduce the increase in Education Spending, mostly by reducing a few teaching positions.”
Without the cuts, voters would have faced a 6.9% budget increase in Barnet, Waterford and Walden for the upcoming year.
Tucker said the plan is likely to be discussed at tomorrow night’s meeting. The board also needs to set a date and process for voting on the budget.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Information on joining can be found at http://www.ccsuonline.org
