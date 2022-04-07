The expansion and election of a brand-new select board was not the only issue discussed at Waterford’s in-person town meeting on Tuesday evening; a gradually-dwindling group of 150 residents also spent three and a half hours discussing and voting on a number of topics, including the town budget.
“This is a historic meeting in many ways,” began longtime Moderator Maurice Chaloux, noting that it was the first-ever evening Town Meeting in Waterford, the first since the pandemic shutdown, and the first town meeting to be held in April.
“Hopefully tonight’s meeting will usher in a renaissance in Waterford town government, where we will turn over a new leaf and start a period of cooperation, mutual respect, and cooperative efforts between the new select board and the citizens in order to improve and advance the condition of all respects of the town,” Chaloux continued, to sustained applause from the crowd.
Voters approved interim Town Clerk Kandy Benedetti and Town Treasurer Heather Gonyaw to serve in their positions through 2023. They also elected incumbent Howard Remick to serve as a lister, Kathleen Hodgdon as an auditor (two more auditors will be appointed by the select board, as all three recently decided to retire their positions) and incumbents Tom Lawrence and Anthony Gallotto to serve as first and second constable.
A significant amount of discussion was had on the topic of postmarks begin accepted as timely payment of taxes, an issue brought to light this past year when nonagenarian Vivian Davis’ tax payment was lost in the mail and she was fined for not paying her taxes on time, despite the postmark on her envelope being prior to the due date.
While Delinquent Tax Collector Gilbert Trenholme explained that postmarks sometimes come in illegible and using them as proof of timely payment “adds an unnecessary layer of gray” to the process, voters decided 69-48 to amend Article 5, making it so postmarks do count as proof of payment for this year.
Townspeople voted almost unanimously to begin fully funding the town library’s annual appropriation — $27,800.
As far as the town budget, voters decided to add $3,730 to the written amount in order to pay two new select board members the same stipend as previously paid, around $1,865 per select board member.
A number of residents expressed concern about the budget being put together hastily, calling for more time and discussion before its passage. However, the amended budget was eventually passed, with 90 voting in support of it and only 20 voting against it.
Article 22, which asked if the town would purchase the Lower Waterford Congregational Church, was tabled until Town Meeting 2023 by a 72-24 vote.
“I think it’s a more complicated project than we ought to be signing up for at the end of a long meeting,” said Beth Kanell.
While the perennial question of what time Town Meeting should be held was not listed on the warning for discussion, Moderator Chaloux led an informal discourse about the topic, with the most people supporting an evening meeting starting around 5:30 p.m. Chaloux said the time would be formally decided by the select board, but they would take that opinion into consideration.
At the end of the meeting, former longtime Town Clerk Joanne Jurentkuff spoke up to show her appreciation for Jessy Pelow, who served in the town offices for almost ten years before her resignation on Jan. 31, 2022.
“She was a joy to work with,” Jurentkuff said. “I appreciated her, and I think the town did too. I’m sorry that all of this happened to cause her to leave, but I understand that she has three beautiful children and she didn’t want to bring that baggage home with her.”
“Thank you and God bless you, Jessy,” Jurentkuff concluded, to applause.
The first meeting of the new select board of four (Gary Allard, Mike Barrett, Robert Begin and Marcia Martel) will be held tonight, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. at both the Davies Memorial Library and on Zoom. The agenda lists reorganization of the select board, setting a regular meeting schedule and citizens’ concerns.
