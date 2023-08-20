Waterford Planning Commission Gears Up For Community Survey

The Planning Commission last week laid the groundwork for a community survey to kick off the Town Plan update process.
Through the survey, residents will give their vision for the town’s future: What they want to change and what they want to keep the same.
That feedback will guide the development of the Town Plan, its recommendations, and action items. Town plans address housing, community facilities and services, education, transportation, energy, economic development, flood resilience, and land use.
The Planning Commission expects to recycle many questions from a previous community survey and add others that address new topics of interest, such as ATV road access and short-term rentals.
New questions will be crafted, and the survey will be finalized in the coming months.
The survey will likely not be conducted until early next year.
The Planning Commission will seek a municipal planning grant through the Northeastern Vermont Development Association to fund the Town Plan update and community survey.
During a discussion on Wednesday, there were questions about how to increase survey participation.
The prior community survey, done in 2015, received 232 responses representing 22 percent of residents over age 18
Respondents identified their top three priorities as privacy, rural setting, and high school choice; the town’s greatest needs as high-speed internet, cell phone service and recreational facilities; and the town’s chief housing needs as independent senior housing, assisted living for seniors and single-family detached homes.
Also of note:
— 42.79 percent of respondents believe there is no need for additional commercial uses in town, 36.54 percent believe there is a need, and 20.67 percent were undecided.
— 39.90 percent of respondents favored building a new town hall in the area of the town garage/fire station and 24.04% specified other locations, not needed, or had no opinion.
— 47.57 percent of respondents favored reducing the overall density of potential development in the Rural Residential District, and 36.41% were opposed.
— The following areas were identified as priority planning issues that needed to be addressed in the town plan: Retaining rural/agricultural use of land, taxes, regulating chicken farms, regulating solar farms/energy facilities, and “affordability.”
