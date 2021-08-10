Waterford Residents Sign Petition Requesting Full Review Of Taxpayer Funds

WATERFORD — For the second time this year townspeople are showing signs of dissatisfaction with town leadership.
On Monday evening, a petition asking for a full review of town spending was presented during Waterford’s regularly scheduled select board meeting. According to Clem Gray, who drew up the petition’s language and organized its signing, between 75 and 80 people have put their names on the document.
“We, the following citizens of the Town of Waterford, sign this petition in support of a full review of the spending of our taxpayer funds,” the petition reads. “This is to include, but not be limited to, the proposed spending of the Board for a new excavator and tractor for the Road boss, Lisle Houghton.”
Gray told the Caledonian that he was motivated to organize the petition after learning that the town is looking to replace its current excavator and tractor. He said that he and other Waterford taxpayers and residents do not believe their money should be spent in such a way.
According to select board chair Fred Saar, the petition was not accepted at Monday evening’s meeting because it needs to first go to the town clerk to be certified and then will be passed on to the select board. Gray said that he will make sure the petition is in order with the required number of signatures and will present it to town clerk Jessy Pelow soon.
Gray said he did not believe the town needed either piece of equipment and wanted repair of the old equipment to be looked into instead.
According to Saar, select board member Warner Hodgdon is in the process of getting bids for a replacement excavator because the current one has metal in its hydraulics and the town crew has not been able to figure out why.
Saar said the equipment is useful to have so that town road maintenance is not delayed.
“The current excavator is at the sweet spot for trade-in or sale,” Saar added, noting that the machine was bought used eight years ago.
According to Saar, the petition will be addressed at the next regularly scheduled select board meeting, set for Monday, Sept. 13 at the Davies Memorial Library at 7 p.m.
Former longtime select board member Gary Allard said Tuesday that he had signed the petition after one of the organizers of it showed up on his doorstep.
“I think it’s great that the public is getting involved and I don’t blame the townspeople for wanting justification for big-ticket items,” he said. “Three years ago, we were having a hard time getting people to pick a time for town meeting. Now, they’re participating.”
“I just hope that people continue to wake up, start to go to town meetings, start to ask questions and hold elected officials accountable,” Allard added. “That’s the process.”
Other Town Business
Also discussed at Monday’s select board meeting was the town’s proposed cemetery policy, which will be the subject of a special meeting planned for Thursday, August 19 at 7 p.m. at the Davies Memorial Library. The draft policy can currently be found on the town website under the agenda for the August select board meeting.
Hodgdon is also working on an official “request for bid” for needed repairs to the town office and library building. He said Monday that he had been able to find one contractor interested in the project with an initial estimate coming in under budget.
The town is set to receive its first round of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act sometime in August. According to the select board, a public meeting will be held to discuss possible uses for the funding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.