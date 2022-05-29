Waterford Road Foreman, 2nd Longest Crew Member, Resign
Lisle Houghton, the Waterford road foreman, has resigned, as well as one of the town's road crew members - the 2nd-longest serving employee after Houghton. (Photo From Houghton's Facebook page)

WATERFORD — The town’s road foreman, Lisle Houghton, and the second most senior member of the Waterford road crew, Wade Baillargeon, both have resigned.

Select Board Chairman Gary Allard on Friday confirmed the two most senior road crew members quit. The select board discussed the resignations on Thursday night during an executive session at a special meeting called for other matters.

The two employees quit several days apart earlier in the week. The departures were effective immediately and the pair are using time due them, said Allard.

“They basically just said, ‘We’re resigning,’ there were no issues, nothing. I think they’re seeing there is going to be a change with the way things are operated,” Allard said. “We understand, and we wish them the best and that’s the position we’re going to take.”

Allard said both the men were on the town’s road crew for more than 20 years.

“People make choices. We are going to assess what our needs are and we are going to be advertising for a position. Right now we are thinking of only one,” position to add to the road crew, he said.

Allard said the letters of resignation did not contain specific reasons for parting.

Neither of the road crew members was at the special meeting on Thursday evening.

After the executive session where the personnel matter was discussed, Allard said no action was taken.

The most senior remaining member of the road crew is Jim Hayes, with approximately 15 years of service.

The two resignations cut the 4-person department in half. Hayes and Sean Goss remain, according to the town website.

Efforts to reach Houghton and Baillargeon for comment were not successful on Friday.

