A promised explanation regarding the events surrounding the non-renewal of Gilbert “Gib” Trenholme as Waterford’s delinquent tax collector (DTC) in March was not among the multitude of issues and topics discussed at the Waterford select board meeting on Monday, Oct. 11.
In fact, the board made it almost through the process of adjournment before the topic was broached by resident Roberta Gillott.
“Sorry, but Fred: you were going to discuss the Gib Trenholme situation,” she said. “Last month you said-“
Trenholme was the town’s DTC from 2008 to 2021. Following the appointment of assistant town clerk and treasurer Donna Berry to the position in March by the select board, Trenholme filed a series of public records requests and open meeting law violations.
“Yeah, I haven’t done everything I need to do on that,” replied Fred Saar, board chair.
“So it’ll be next month’s [meeting]?” asked Gillott.
“I’m not going to commit,” replied Saar.
In September, Saar indicated that both a citizens petition and the DTC issue would be on the next month’s agenda. Neither were, but the petition was addressed earlier in the meeting by select board member Bill Piper.
“Well, Roberta, I’m sorry I haven’t gotten everything done,” Saar added.
On Tuesday, when asked if the public should expect some sort of future explanation, Saar said in an email that he asked someone to talk with the town office staff about the chain of events surrounding the board’s decision not to reappoint Trenholme, but “it does not look like that is going to happen.”
“The facts of the DTC decision were stated months ago: Jessy [Pelow, town clerk] and Donna proposed bringing the function in-house,” Saar wrote. “I’m not aware of anyone disputing the facts, just continuing innuendo.”
Following Monday evening’s exchange between Saar and Gillott, fifteen minutes of conversation regarding the DTC position occurred.
“If you haven’t adjourned already, and since we won’t see your smiling faces next month…” began longtime Waterford resident David Morrison. “This has to do with the office of the DTC. As an aside after a meeting, I asked you [the select board] something and you said something like ‘we did nothing wrong,’ which: you are absolutely correct.”
“You did nothing wrong procedurally, not illegal,” he continued. “But there is a number of us who think you made the wrong decision.”
Morrison went on to explain that a number of residents wanted the board to put two questions on the warning for the next town meeting. The first would ask if the citizens of Waterford wanted to make the office of DTC by election rather than by select board appointment. The second would list those, if any, interested in the office of DTC for that year.
Morrison said that the select board could agree to put the articles on the warning as a courtesy or “tell us you won’t do it and we’ll run around and get a petition together.”
Piper said that he thought Morrison’s idea was a great one, and Saar said he had no opposition to putting the articles on the warning. Piper went on to rehash the reasons the position was brought “in-house,” which several of the 35 meeting attendees took issue with.
Then Gary Allard, a longtime Waterford select board member who did not run for office in 2021, spoke up.
“[Morrison] said that ‘you didn’t do anything wrong in the process,’” Allard said. “I personally believe you did something wrong, and you know you did something wrong.”
Trenholme himself chimed in, saying that Piper’s earlier statement about not doing business outside of an open meeting was ridiculous.
Further discussion ensued about the perceived merits of bringing the DTC position in-house and the motivation behind the select board’s decision — likely a windfall that went to Trenholme when the power company went delinquent on their taxes several years ago.
“Gib hit the jackpot,” said Morrison. “I’m so happy for Gib — we’d all like to win the Megabucks or the Powerball. Gib had a lucky break, but it’s not going to stick around.”
Piper explained that if the power company went delinquent once, it might just happen again.
“In fact, last year, they paid it on the last day with ten minutes to spare,” he said.
“My guess is that someone got their ass chewed really bad at the power company and it ain’t going to happen again,” replied Morrison.
Gillott spoke up again, inquiring why Saar said the entire process of the DTC appointment would be revisited and then did not follow through.
“I have read the minutes and tried to decipher how things were decided, just what was going on,” she said. “We know that we spent money on a lawyer to go through the emails or something, we’re not really sure. Obviously, people are here, interested to hear your interpretation of events.”
Following a discussion about the timeline of when exactly former Waterford treasurer Steve Eddy announced his resignation — in time to make it on the March warning for town meeting — and further praise for Trenholme’s work as DTC, taxpayer Louis Brach spoke up.
“What it looks like is that you admitted [Gib] did a good job and then you tried to steal the money back away again,” Brach said. “That’s what it looks like.”
“You even admitted he did a good job,” Brach added. “Now you’ve got a person [as DTC] whose [abilities are] questionable, and you went behind [Gib’s] back to do it! I think that’s what bothers a lot of people.”
Resident Charles Lawrence jumped in.
“Well, I think St. Johnsbury [brought the DTC in-house] years ago,” he said. “The town needed the money and turned it over to the town clerk, I think.”
Saar then followed through with the motion to adjourn the meeting.
The next Waterford select board meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.
