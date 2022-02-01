The changing of the guard at the Waterford Town Offices has begun.
Heather Gonyaw, the town’s treasurer — at least until Town Meeting is held — got the keys to the building and began work on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
“I’m here [at the town offices] tonight, getting the lay of the land and figuring out to-do lists and trying to figure out where things are,” she said late Tuesday afternoon. “I’m making a list of questions for Fred [Saar, select board chair] so I can get some input or help finding my way.”
Gonyaw confirmed that former Town Clerk and Treasurer Jessy Pelow and Assistant Town Clerk, Assistant Treasurer and Delinquent Tax Collector Donna Berry had officially resigned as expected, effective Monday, Jan. 31.
Gonyaw and Interim Town Clerk Kandy Benedetti were appointed to their positions in a short special select board meeting held last Monday, Jan. 24. However, Benedetti — who grew up in Waterford — was living in Rhode Island at the time of the meeting.
Warner Hodgdon, one of the town’s two current select board members, said Tuesday evening that Benedetti would need to be re-appointed to the interim town clerk position before she could begin work.
“Apparently our appointment was not legal because [Benedetti] was not a resident at the time of appointment,” said Hodgdon. “So we have to regroup from there … it was kind of hasty, anyway, I think, on my part.”
The next regularly-scheduled Waterford select board meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. As of press time, no special meeting agenda had been posted.
“I think the 14th is probably when we’re going to act on [Benedetti’s re-appointment], but I’m not sure,” said Hodgdon. “Fred [Saar] may schedule a special select board meeting, but [the 14th] is only two weeks away.”
“I am confident that will get this figured out,” he added.
Gonyaw told the Caledonian-Record that she would be at the meeting to re-appoint Benedetti. She also explained that the town offices would likely not be reopened to the public until the re-appointment was made.
“I’m not sure [when the offices will reopen],” she said. “But the day after the special meeting would be my best guess — whenever that is.”
Gonyaw said that her position as interim town treasurer will be secondary to her career as she continues to be employed as associate state director at the Vermont Small Business Development Center.
“My hours are going to be what I call ‘non-business hours,’” Gonyaw said. “Obviously I will make myself available to the community and to the taxpayers — I know that during tax season especially they’re going to want to see me, and I will figure out how to make that work.”
Gonyaw said that she had a good conversation with Benedetti about moving forward with serving the townspeople of Waterford.
“We talked about where my skill set is and where hers is and how we might match, about how best to serve the community and about making sure the town offices were open and accessible,” she said. “We talked about maybe expanding hours so that those who work until 5 p.m. could still access the town offices, and about the possibility of having weekend hours.
“We really just want to be open and available to the community,” Gonyaw said. “There’s lots of work to be done and Kandy and I are going to figure out the best way to get it done.”
Town Meeting Date Pending
According to Hodgdon, Waterford’s town meeting date — also discussed on Jan. 24 — is still pending.
“[Town Moderator Maurice Chaloux] is not available on April 5, so that will probably be pushed back a week,” Hodgdon said. “[Chaloux] suggested April 12th and that makes all the sense in the world to me.”
“It’ll be in person, as far as I know — even though the state really discourages that at this point, I read that today,” he added. “But I think in person is what the people showing up at our select board meetings want.”
“We’re going to make it work and we’re going to hopefully do what’s best for the folks of Waterford,” Hodgdon said. “That’s my goal — that’s always been my goal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.