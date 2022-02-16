Warner Hodgdon has changed his mind.

The Waterford Select Board member announced his resignation, effective Tuesday, during a special board meeting held on Monday night.

After press time on Tuesday evening, Hodgdon told The Caledonian-Record that he had reconsidered.

“Long story short, I just emailed the town clerk a short time ago and said I was postponing my resignation until March 1st or until [Bill Piper’s] vacant seat could be filled, whichever came first,” he said at 8:30 p.m.

If Hodgdon had gone through with his resignation as announced, the select board (which usually has three members, therefore requiring a quorum of two to conduct its business) would not have been able to appoint a new member or meet at all until a special town meeting was held.

“[Town Moderator] Maurice Chaloux was the person to call me,” Hodgdon said. “Apparently he had second thoughts after not speaking up last night. […] Apparently, some folks last night were caught off guard and didn’t understand when I begged them to please fill the seat … I don’t understand the misunderstanding there.”

“[Chaloux] was pretty persuasive and I’m — I think I’ve stated before — I’m in it for the best of the town and I agreed to do that,” he said.

According to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, the resignation of a town officer “is not effective until the date and time of the announced registration has passed. An elected officer announcing that he or she ‘will resign in one month’ is not bound by Vermont law to leave the office at the self-proclaimed date.”

Hodgdon has often referenced that particular quirk in relation to the resignations of former Town Clerk and Treasurer Jessy Pelow and former Assistant Town Clerk, Assistant Treasurer and Delinquent Tax Collector Donna Berry.

On Wednesday morning, the Waterford Select Board posted the agenda for a special meeting, to be held Monday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Union Baptist Church. The draft agenda lists: “appoint a Selectman to fill Bill Piper’s vacant seat on the Selectboard,” “appoint a Selectman to fill Warner Hodgdon’s vacant seat on the Selectboard,” and “Review proposed 2022 budget.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments