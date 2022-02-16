Waterford’s Warner Hodgdon Does Not Go Through With Resignation

Before midnight on Tuesday, Warner Hodgdon changed his mind.
The Waterford select board member announced his resignation, effective Tuesday, during a special meeting held on Monday night. After press time on Tuesday evening, Hodgdon told The Caledonian-Record that he had reconsidered.
“Long story short, I just emailed the town clerk a short time ago,” he said just after 8:30 p.m. “[I told her] I was postponing my resignation until March 1st or until [Bill Piper’s] vacant seat could be filled — whichever came first.”
If Hodgdon had gone through with his resignation as announced, the select board (which usually has three members, therefore requiring a quorum of two to conduct any business) would not have been able to appoint a new member or meet at all until a special town meeting was held. According to state statute, a special town meeting must be warned: “at least 30 but no more than 40 days prior to the meeting.”
“[Town Moderator] Maurice Chaloux was the person to call me,” Hodgdon said. “Apparently he had second thoughts after not speaking up last night. Apparently, some folks last night were caught off guard and didn’t understand when I begged them to please fill the seat … I don’t understand the misunderstanding there.”
“[Chaloux] was pretty persuasive and I’m — I think I’ve stated before — I’m in it for the best of the town and I agreed to do that,” he said.
According to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, the resignation of a town officer “is not effective until the date and time of the announced registration has passed. An elected officer announcing that he or she ‘will resign in one month’ is not bound by Vermont law to leave the office at the self-proclaimed date.”
Hodgdon has often referenced that particular quirk in relation to the resignations of former Town Clerk and Treasurer Jessy Pelow and former Assistant Town Clerk, Assistant Treasurer and Delinquent Tax Collector Donna Berry — which were announced in mid-January but had an effective date of Jan. 31. However, the select board did appoint a new Town Clerk and Treasurer in a short special meeting on Jan. 24 — the agenda for and results of which were contested and re-approved in meetings held in February.
On Wednesday evening, Town Moderator Chaloux said that he himself was willing to be appointed to the board if it was necessary.
“I was surprised that [Hodgdon] resigned, and just about everybody was I believe — and kind of shocked,” Chaloux said. “I think everyone was shell-shocked. […] I thought for sure that [the select board] would appoint someone before they left Monday night.”
The board did not.
“I wish I had stood up and said something [at the meeting,] but maybe it all worked out for the best in the end because, on Monday night, [Hodgdon] might not have been willing to extend his resignation deadline,” Chaloux said. “But after he thought about it and after I explained the situation to him, he was okay with it.”
Chaloux emphasized that, with only one select board member, the board would not even be able to accomplish needed business like approving a town budget to present to voters at Town Meeting, currently scheduled for April 5th at 5 p.m. at the Waterford School gym. Chaloux said he had reached out to the Secretary of State’s office to make sure that information was correct before asking Hodgdon to extend his deadline.
Chaloux said that he had found a person that was willing to join the board, at least through Town Meeting 2022, but that he did not want to reveal their name.
“I made sure I had that covered before I got [Hodgdon] to extend,” he said. “And, frankly, I said I would do it if nobody else would.”
On Wednesday morning, the Waterford Select Board posted the agenda for a special meeting, to be held Monday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. at the Union Baptist Church. The draft agenda lists: “appoint a Selectman to fill Bill Piper’s vacant seat on the Selectboard,” “appoint a Selectman to fill Warner Hodgdon’s vacant seat on the Selectboard,” and “Review proposed 2022 budget.”
Duby Thompson and Gary Allard, two candidates who announced their run for a seat on the select board, were both in attendance at the meeting on Monday, Feb. 14.
Thompson said Wednesday evening that he was more than willing to serve on the board, but hadn’t been sure if it was a good idea for him to raise his hand at the Monday meeting.
“Those meetings have gotten toxic,” he said, adding that he didn’t want anyone to think Hodgdon had set things up to just get Thompson on the board — a fear that was expressed in early January.
“If [Allard] had raised his hand, I would have raised mine [to fill the vacancy],” Thompson said. “Obviously, both [Allard] and I are running … so why wouldn’t they just pick the people that are running and put them on?”
When asked why he didn’t email the board that he was interested when a notice of vacancy was posted at two places in town and in the newspaper, Thompson said he didn’t realize he had to do so.
“I never saw any announcement, and I go to the Town of Waterford website — I was there today,” he said.
On Wednesday, Allard said that he was absolutely willing to serve on the board until Town Meeting.
“I even told [Town Clerk Kandy Benedetti] at the meeting on Monday — since she was sitting right by me — I said that if I was asked, I certainly would have served,” he said. “[The board] doesn’t communicate well with the community, and then they blame the community for not listening to them.”
“I’ve been very quiet [during meetings] lately,” Allard said. “On purpose. Because I am not there to antagonize them. I will disagree with them, I will tell you that. But there are plenty of things to be done and plenty of solutions there.”
“Their spin is that the problem is us — the people in the audience,” he said. “Their lack of leadership and initiative is ‘because people keep asking us too many questions.’ Well, they have no answers for those people. Everybody keeps asking questions and getting no answers.”
“Other people just read the paper … but they haven’t been through it [at the meetings] for the last 6-7 months,” Allard said. “They haven’t been the ones getting stonewalled at every meeting or getting yelled at.”
Reached on Wednesday evening, Hodgdon said he was still shocked that nobody stepped up at the meeting on Monday night — after he warned those in attendance about what would happen.
Hodgdon said that he did not think it was fair to temporarily appoint someone to the board who wished to fill the seat permanently, because that could be seen as an endorsement.
Hodgdon admitted that he endorsed Thompson’s candidacy in comments he made to the Caledonian-Record in January.
“I had second thoughts about that,” he said. “I want the voters to decide this thing.”
Hodgdon said he was thinking the board should appoint someone (or two) who just wants to help get things done until Town Meeting. However, he said that he saw his role on Monday night as just being “the guy who seconds the motion.”
“I’m not going to try to get even or back at somebody with who we appoint,” Hodgdon said.
Reached on Wednesday evening, select board chair Fred Saar said that a couple of citizens had been discussing where the board’s membership was at.
“I’m optimistic that one of them will jump in,” he said.
However, Saar said that anyone interested in serving on the select board should email them at waterfordselectboard@gmail.com and/or just show up on Monday night.
“It would be nice to know if we’ve got 12 candidates that we need to sort through and talk about,” he said.
