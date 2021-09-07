While most back-to-school experiences within the seven schools overseen by the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union went smoothly, some classrooms at Waterford and Twinfield schools were put into quarantine pretty much immediately due to a few COVID-19 cases.
That’s according to CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker, who spoke about the cases during the Peacham School Board meeting held on Monday evening — the first board meeting in the SU since the school year began on Aug. 26.
“We frankly weren’t expecting to be dealing with positive COVID cases on the first day of school,” said Tucker. “We had our mind on other things and, all of a sudden, the phone rang.”
He elaborated on the case in Waterford, explaining that a fully-vaccinated person contracted COVID, did not know they were positive, and came into school on that first Friday, Aug. 27. The next day, the school was notified that the person was positive, sending Waterford’s second-grade class into quarantine.
“We’re not sure how they picked it up or where, but they were fully vaccinated,” said Tucker, who, when questioned, said that the person had not gone anywhere. “There are breakthrough cases and it seems, from what I am reading, that the possibility of breakthrough cases is higher with the delta variant. […] That’s all the more reason right there to not take the masks off when we’re around the bunch of people.”
Tucker said that most in the second grade would be likely back at school on Tuesday, Sept. 7, following the protocol of a seven-day quarantine with a negative PCR test following exposure to the virus. He added that CCSU is following the protocol established last year when a case is identified, including doing their own contact tracing.
“We know what to do to keep the kids safe in school, and we’re just going to keep doing it,” he said.
Waterford Principal Chris Miller addressed the situation in his weekly communication with families on Sept. 3.
“We have taken many steps forward toward finding our way out of this global health emergency,” he wrote. “We will continue to make forward progress and there will be times when we take micro-steps back.”
“I am grateful for the support, understanding and concern our 2nd-grade families expressed in my conversations with them this week,” Miller continued. “These are not the easiest of times yet we continue to put our students (your children) first. Thank you for your continued patience and support as we work through this together. Your children are important to us and we look forward to having them with us in school soon!”
Tucker told the Peacham board that, based on the current circumstances, the chances of lifting the universal mask requirement in CCSU schools anytime soon are “slim to none.”
Peacham School Board Member Kate Patno shared with the board that her family has had a couple of experiences recently where they had reason to be concerned about their exposure to COVID-19. Patno underscored the importance of being aware of one’s potential exposure and doing one’s due diligence.
“It does seem to me like this is hitting closer to home this time around,” she said.
Tucker told the board that CCSU schools, including the PreK-6 Peacham School, will be participating in surveillance testing this year once program logistics are pulled together. The opt-in program, piloted at Danville School last spring, will have students (whose parents consent) and staff be tested for the virus on a weekly or every-other-week basis.
“I don’t know what the uptake’s going to be and I don’t know the impact timing-wise on the school, so I’m trying to be sensitive to that,” said Tucker. “But this will catch asymptomatic cases, so I think it’s a good thing to be doing.”
