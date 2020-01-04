Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Kindness ... matters. Friends Kenzi Lasnier and Lyra Simonds peek in a door at Waterford School on Friday morning as 3rd graders meander through the school checking out all the displays encouraging kindness. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Preschoolers at Waterford School on a walk through the school's kindness-filled hallways and environment Friday morning. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
A kindness campaign rung in the New Year at the Waterford School this week. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
5-year-old Remington Wood smiles near one of dozens of reminders throughout the Waterford School to be kind. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Pre-K teacher Wendy Stein shows her class a poster on a hallway wall that encourages people to take a little strip of paper from the bottom and share a smile. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Kindness ... matters. Pictures of a third grade class at Waterford School communicate Be The Good In The World. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Haley Valdez, 9, checks out a kindness poster at Waterford School on Friday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Tangeni Dimick, 8, a third grader, left, next to classmate Kelton Wood, 9, as they checked out the many messages urging kindness throughout their school. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
