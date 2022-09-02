WATERFORD — In the spring, Ella Jones decided to write President Joe Biden.
With news of growing political divisions, the Waterford School student simply wanted to offer some words of encouragement.
Over the summer, he responded.
“I wasn’t expecting it,” said said. “My mom told me he must get a lot of letters a day, and doesn’t respond to every one. So I think it was really special that he responded.”
After her third-grade class completed a writing assignment in March, which began with the prompt “If I were President…,” Jones came up with the idea to contact the Commander in Chief directly.
She was inspired to write the letter by her father, New York State Assemblyman Billy Jones, a Plattsburgh, N.Y., Democrat representing the 115th Assembly District.
“He always said that everybody has a voice in the world,” she said.
Not only did she offer the President support, but she also made a “small” request.
“I asked him very kindly if he could lower the gas prices,” she said.
She also included a $6 donation for the people of the Ukraine, but it was returned with the explanation that the White House does not accept “monetary or related items.”
Jones’ mother, Rebecca Koeppl, wasn’t surprised that her daughter wrote the letter.
She pointed out that Jones was born on the Fourth of July, her middle name is Liberty, and she has soaked up politics while spending alternating weekends and summer vacations with her father.
“It’s part of who she is,” said Koeppl, adding, “She’s a confident young kid.”
In the response letter sent on official White House letterhead and dated July 28, President Biden thanked Jones for “sending such a kind note.”
He said the country faced many challenges that will be difficult to overcome but added optimistically, “I’m certain we can come together as a Nation and create positive change.”
He said Jones could be part of that effort.
“Even at your young age, you have the power to impact the future for your generation and generations to come. I urge you to remain curious, creative, and fearless,” he wrote.
He closed the letter with words of encouragement.
“I wish you the best in the years ahead and look forward to seeing where your future takes you. Study hard. Keep challenging yourself. And be kind.”
Her third grade teacher, Tiffany Lasnier, learned about the letter when she reported back to work ahead of the current school year.
“Our first day of in-service, [Jones’] mom emailed me ‘You wouldn’t believe what Ella got in the mail.’ It brought tears to my eyes, I was so excited for her,” Lasnier said. “It was a proud teacher moment.”
Now nine years old and starting fourth grade, Jones said she would prefer a career as a teacher over a politician.
However, she remains interested in government. She has already met New York’s Governor and has plans to contact another high-ranking state official in the near future.
“I’m going to write the Governor of Vermont,” she said.
