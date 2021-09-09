For the second time in two weeks, a Waterford School class is in quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure — this time, it’s the first grade cohort.
According to a letter sent to families by Principal Chris Miller on Wednesday evening, the school was made aware of the positive case that afternoon.
“Waterford School routinely limits student interaction to their grade cohort, and keeps detailed records of all persons that come into contact with staff and students throughout the school,” Miller wrote, adding that the school did not believe anyone outside of the first-grade cohort, who had been notified, should be considered a close contact.
Close contacts are identified using Vermont Department of Health guidance: more than 15 minutes in a single day in the same classroom, regardless of mask-wearing.
“While we realize that any such report will raise concerns, we are confident that we understand the scope of the exposure,” wrote Miller. “Everyone has been working diligently to ensure that we maintain a safe learning environment at Waterford School. We are asking everyone not to speculate on the details of the case that remain confidential.”
Earlier this week, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker divulged during a school board meeting that a breakthrough COVID case in a vaccinated person had sent Waterford’s second-grade cohort into quarantine for a week following the first few days of school, the Caledonian previously reported. Everyone in the second-grade cohort returned safely to school earlier this week.
According to Tucker, when cases arise, the schools are required to provide “continuity of learning,” the same as if students are out for any extended type of absence.
“The exact method depends on the age and number of students, but would typically be some sort of work packet,” he said. “We are not staffed or scheduled to run remote classrooms this year, but teachers may use Zoom or Google Classroom to touch base with students during an extended absence.”
Tucker said that make-up days will typically not be an issue for the week-long quarantines (following the protocol of a seven-day quarantine with a negative test), since schools are providing that continuity of learning.
“We are grateful for the support and understanding of the families when these situations arise,” said Tucker, a sentiment echoed by Miller in his letter to families.
“Thank you for your continued patience and support as we work through this together,” Miller wrote. “Your children are important to us and we look forward to welcoming our 1 graders back to school soon.”
