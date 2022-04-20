While the biggest news out of Waterford on Tuesday evening was the appointment of new select board member Susan Hayes out of a field of four candidates, a number of other issues were discussed during the special select board meeting, which lasted a little under an hour and a half.
The meeting, held in the Waterford School gymnasium and on Zoom, was run by Vice-Chair Mike Barrett as Chair Gary Allard was stuck in transit back to town after a vacation. Due to Allard’s absence, a presentation from Town Treasurer Heather Gonyaw for proposals regarding the town offices was tabled until the next meeting.
The board appointed two willing parties — Sally Lewis and Erin Dimick — to join Kathleen Hodgdon on the three-person team of auditors. All three former auditors decided to retire from their positions earlier this year.
The board also decided that Warner Hodgdon, former select board member who resigned on Feb. 21, 2022, will be appointed town sexton pending approval from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. Hodgdon began work on the town’s many cemeteries and a cemetery policy during his tenure on the board.
Barrett himself presented information about getting town officials and departments appropriate email addresses instead of utilizing personal emails as is present practice.
“I’ve long been upset that the town of Waterford doesn’t have legitimate emails,” he said. “We’re a legitimate town, but we have townofwaterford@gmail.com. Everything I’m getting is coming to [my personal email address].”
Currently, the town website uses multiple domains — both waterfordvt.org and waterfordvt.gov — and Barrett described a process through which the town could obtain “official” email addresses through Google Workspace or through Microsoft, which would also allow for a virtual meeting forum other than Zoom. The vice-chair will look into the pricing structure and present actual costs at the next meeting.
Barrett also discussed the current status of a new truck purchase for the Waterford Fire Department: a chassis has already been ordered and they are looking to get a trade-in value for the current older truck which is dealing with several issues. Financing options will be reviewed at the next meeting.
However, Barrett and resident Roberta Gillott noted that the truck purchase had not been formally approved by voters and instead was worked into the current fire department budget (which is approved by voters on a yearly basis). Barrett said the select board would be following up on the issue next month to make sure proper protocol had been followed.
The board will also be following up on an envelope of concerns regarding the highway department filed by Clement Gray at their next regular meeting, to be held on Tuesday, May 10 at Waterford School at 7 p.m.
“It’s not going to be forgotten, it’ll be the top of our agenda for next month,” Barrett said.
