Five minutes of the special Waterford select board meeting on Monday, Jan. 22, was spent on interim town officer appointments.
“Jessy’s resigned as Town Clerk and Treasurer, Donna’s resigned as the Assistant …” Fred Saar, select board chair, explained to a fairly full in-person-only audience at the Union Baptist Church.
Jessy Pelow, who has served for almost ten years in the town offices, sent her resignation letter — effective Jan. 31 — to the board last Monday. According to Saar, as of Monday, Pelow was out sick with COVID-19.
Donna Berry, Waterford’s Assistant Town Clerk, Assistant Treasurer and Delinquent Tax Collector, sent in her resignation letter last Tuesday. On Friday she said she did not want to elaborate on her resignation.
“Heather Gonyaw has expressed some interest in the Town Treasurer position,” Saar explained.
Gonyaw served on the CCSD school board for Waterford until last year, when she ran for a seat on the select board. She was defeated by Warner Hodgdon, a newcomer to the board who currently serves as the second of two board members in a 76-59 vote.
In response to questioning from Marcia Martel, Waterford’s current state representative, Kathy Hodgdon — who now serves as the select board clerk — explained that one must be a resident to work in the town offices.
“Well, how long do you have to advertise the position?” asked Roberta Gillot.
“Well, we’re hoping … Heather, are you still interested?” Saar asked, to which Gonyaw nodded.
“Heather has a Master’s degree in Associated Accounting, she’s very well qualified…” Saar said.
According to LinkedIn, Gonyaw has a Master’s in Business Administration from Norwich University and an Associate in Applied Science degree from Vermont Technical College.
“I’m familiar, but are there procedures for how long…” Gillot replied.
“… so why don’t you want Heather to be the Town Clerk?” asked Saar.
“I didn’t say that,” Gillot responded, laughing.
“I mean, long-time resident, well-respected, she’s got the background” expounded Saar, who said he believed the board appoints a new Treasurer for the remainder of Pelow’s term — until 2023.
Hodgdon and numerous meeting attendees corrected Saar: an interim town official would be appointed until the next election.
“Heather, are you interested in doing it until the next election?” Saar asked. “Any objections to Heather?”
Saar explained that the Town Clerk/Treasurer positions would be split, as they have been in the recent past.
“Well, I make a motion that we engage Heather as the new town Treasurer, effective February 1, and have a discussion with her about hours and compensation,” Saar said.
Hodgdon seconded the motion and it was approved by the two-member board after about two and a half minutes of discussion.
Gonyaw was born and raised in the Northeast Kingdom and has lived in Waterford for around 13 years. Most recently, she has been serving as a vice-chair on the Citizens Committee for ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Funds.
Town Clerk Appointment Still A Bit Murky
“Is anyone interested in being the Town Clerk?” Saar asked the 30-plus meeting attendees.
After a pause, State Rep. Martel responded.
“I’m texting somebody right now; they could be a resident by Monday,” she said. “[It’s] my daughter. She said she’d move up here; she’s building a house up here in Waterford, next to us, this spring. I asked if she could be here Monday.”
“She hasn’t texted me back,” Martel added, to an uproar of laughter from the audience.
“Well, she just lost her job today and she texted me and said, ‘mom, do you still need a [town] clerk? I can be there!” Martel added. “And she would be a very good clerk … she grew up here, she knows everybody…”
“She’s probably gone out to celebrate her lost job,” Martel explained.
Saar asked Martel to spell her daughter’s name: Kandy Benedetti.
According to LinkedIn, Benedetti was most recently a paralegal and a travel consultant for many years in Rhode Island.
“Um, any discussion; does anybody know Kandy, grew up with her…?” Saar asked the audience.
Mathew Ash spoke up.
“I grew up with Kandy and she would be an excellent candidate,” he said.
“Um, on Marcia’s assurance that she’s interested in the position and will be here on [February] first to take it, I make a motion that we appoint Kandy Benedetti as the Town Clerk,” Saar said.
After a pause, Hodgdon seconded the motion.
Following an “aye” from both select board members and a number of those in the audience, Saar moved to adjourn the meeting.
“This worked out very, very well,” Saar said. “Thank you, everybody. Thank you, Heather. Marcia, thank your daughter for us.”
No mention was made of a delinquent tax collector (DTC) appointment.
During the regular select board meeting on Jan. 10, Saar and Hodgdon were grilled regarding their appointment of Berry to the tax collector position back on March 8, 2021. Following the hour-long exchange — mainly between Saar, Hodgdon and Waterford resident Maria Dantos, a recently-retired judge — Saar indicated that former longtime DTC Gilbert “Gib” Trenholme would likely be re-appointed come March 1, when Berry was expected to resign.
Saar said on Wednesday afternoon that the board was still unsure what they were doing about the Town Clerk position, as they were not positive their Monday evening appointment had been legal as Benedetti was not a resident at the time of the appointment.
“We need to do more research,” Saar wrote in an email. “And, by our next meeting, any “residence” questions may be irrelevant.”
The board’s next regularly-scheduled meeting will be held on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m — two weeks after Benedetti and Gonyaw are slated to begin work.
Saar did not respond to a follow-up question, asking if there was going to be a special meeting, before press time.
