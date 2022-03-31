Around 40 people attended Waterford’s pre-Town Meeting information session on Tuesday, March 29 — a number that longtime Town Moderator (and interim select board member) Maurice Chaloux found quite high.
“We’re used to having like 4, 5, 6 people here for this,” Chaloux said. “I guess maybe we can blame the newspaper for that but, anyway, it’s good to have more people.”
However, one important figure was not in attendance: Fred Saar.
“The one selectman who has any seniority is not here, so we’ll do the best we can,” Chaloux explained, gesturing to the four interim town officials in attendance — all of whom began their service in February of this year.
Saar said in an email Tuesday morning that he spent Monday evening at an Itzhak Perlman performance in Burlington, the tickets for which he had purchased several months prior.
When asked if there was a reason pre-Town Meeting wasn’t scheduled or rescheduled to a time when he could attend, Saar said, “none that I know of.”
“I let the other two Selectmen know I wasn’t available, but we never suggested [rescheduling],” Saar wrote.
Nevertheless, the pre-Town Meeting ran for just over two hours and fifteen minutes, with interim town officials answering questions to the best of their ability as well as audience members who represented town departments or organizations with articles on the warning.
Town Meeting itself will be held in person next Tuesday, April 5th, at 5 p.m. in the Waterford School gym.
Warning Missing Two Standard Articles
David Morrison, a lifelong Waterford resident, raised his hand partway through the information session.
“If nobody noticed, this warning is a little funky,” he said. “Somebody — I guess it’d be the one selectman who is not here — advised [interim Town Clerk Kandy Benedetti] just to use last year’s warning. Well, last year we had a 100 percent Australian ballot meeting at the fire station.”
Morrison explained that the warning for next Tuesday’s meeting does not include the typical last article — “To transact any other non-binding business proper and necessary that may come before said Meeting.”
“There’s been a lot of things that various people have brought up at select board meetings over the whole last year; we’ve had kind of a strange year,” Morrison said, noting that without the final article, he felt pre-Town Meeting was the only space to work through anything.
Chaloux said he had also reviewed the warning and had missed that article’s omission. After some discussion between the two and former longtime select board member Gary Allard, Chaloux said, “we’ll probably be able to figure out how to talk about what we want to talk about.”
Then, lister Howard Remick asked how the time and place for next year’s town meeting — a perennial topic of discussion in Waterford — would be set, as it was also missing from the warning.
“I’ll figure that out between now and next Tuesday,” Chaloux said.
Budgetary Questions
Throughout the meeting, residents asked various questions about the town’s budget for the upcoming year as well as the actuals for previous years. While interim Town Treasurer Heather Gonyaw — who put together the proposed budget from scratch — explained what had happened and what was in the budget as best she could, some items came up short.
Josh Oakley, Waterford resident, raised his hand.
“This is a serious question,” he asked Gonyaw. “Have you met with the previous Treasurer?”
Former Town Clerk and Treasurer Jessy Pelow and former Assistant Town Clerk, Assistant Treasurer and Delinquent Tax Collector Donna Berry resigned at the end of January.
After Gonyaw replied that she had not, Oakley asked if it might be helpful to try and meet with them to answer the townspeople’s questions.
“I will say this as politely as possible,” Gonyaw replied. “I tried to set up a meeting before I took over the post on February 1st, and I was not able to get a meeting.”
Earlier in the pre-Town Meeting, Remick, Chaloux and a number of residents discussed how townspeople could ask for an audit of town finances for 2021 (a 2020 audit was recently completed) within the current framework set for Town Meeting.
“It’d [only be] to protect the future Treasurer and everybody else,” Remick said. “Because we all know it was a mess down there.”
Some discussion was also had on the $25,000 added last minute to the town budget, destined to begin to repair the town garage — built in 1968 and “in pretty rough shape.” Road Foreman Lisle Houghton provided a verbal list of items the money would begin to cover.
Church Purchase, Library Funding, Number of Select Board Members
Town residents and officials also discussed a number of other topics at the meeting, including if the town should start to fully support its library’s entire budget as many surrounding towns do — an issue that was brought to the forefront by the pandemic and the library trustees’ ensuing limited ability to fundraise.
Another topic of much discussion was Article 22: if the town will take ownership of the Lower Waterford Congregational Church, along with a $140,000 “endowment” for its upkeep and the promise that the Waterford Preservation Trust would continue raising funds.
WPT officials explained that, if the building is owned by the town, it could be used as a community gathering space. In addition, the building would be eligible for more grants if it was owned by the municipality instead of a religious institution.
Some discussion was also had on Article 2 — if the Town should increase the size of its select board from three to five. If the article is approved, four different members will be elected to the board on Tuesday; Saar’s current term expires next year.
