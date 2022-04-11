The brand-new Waterford select board tackled a number of reorganization topics at their special meeting on Friday evening.
For one, the select board will no longer meet at the same time as their school’s board of directors.
Regular meetings will now be held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Waterford School and on Zoom.
The board also elected a new chair — Gary Allard — after agreeing that the person with the most experience on the board should be chair. Allard served on the select board for twelve years before taking a break from formal town service this past year.
Mike Barrett was elected vice-chair.
A special meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. to appoint a fifth select board member, as former select board chair Fred Saar resigned just before the 2022 Town Meeting. Two town auditors and two library trustees will also be appointed at the meeting; all five will serve until a town election is had.
On Friday evening, two people publicly announced their desire to fill the vacant seat: former select board member Warner Hodgdon and current Development Review Board member Susan Hayes.
Hodgdon first was elected to the board in 2021 and served until he went through with his resignation on Feb. 21, 2022. On Monday, he told the Caledonian-Record that he wants a chance to continue what he started.
“I left under weird circumstances,” Hodgdon said. “I was involved in many things and had projects going that I follow through to completion.”
“I think I have support — folks have inquired if I would consider serving again, and I’ve made that known,” he said. “I think I have a lot to offer.”
Hayes, a St. Johnsbury native, bought property in Waterford in 1998 and built a house there in 2005. Her children grew up in town and attended Waterford School and St. Johnsbury Academy.
Hayes, now retired, has 26 years of experience with the Navy, where she managed a $2.4 billion infrastructure budget.
“I had to prioritize and make big decisions because what I actually needed was a $4.2 billion budget,” she said. “So I know how to deal with angry people, and with people who are not happy with their allotment.”
Hayes said she did not think about putting her name in for the select board until she heard at Town Meeting that all three town auditors were retiring from their posts.
“I don’t want to sound like I can fix all of the problems myself, but I just hope I can pitch in and give a helping hand,” she concluded.
Hayes also served on the Waterford planning commission from 2005 to 2008.
Select board members decided that they would have public interviews with candidates at the April 19 meeting before choosing one to serve. A notice of vacancy has been posted, and interested parties or those wanting further information should get in touch with Town Clerk Kandy Benedetti.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.