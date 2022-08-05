WATERFORD — The Select Board will cease Zoom broadcasts of meetings.
By a 5-0 vote on Tuesday, Select Board members agreed that the Zoom broadcasts would be discontinued effective immediately, and that future meetings would be in-person only unless otherwise noted.
Board member Rob Begin made the motion, citing the town’s lack of high-speed internet service.
He said Zoom broadcasts were plagued by connectivity issues at Waterford School where the board meets.
He added that virtual attendance was extremely low due to the live stream’s poor audio and video quality.
To underscore that point. he asked “How many people typically attend via Zoom?”
Vice Chair Mike Barrett responded “Usually two or three or four. And usually by the end [of the meeting] none, because we have so many [connectivity] issues they drop out.”
Board members said virtual meetings could still be scheduled on an as-needed basis and could be done through Microsoft Teams, part of a software suite to which the town already subscribes.
Canceling the town’s Zoom subscription would result in a modest savings, they added.
“For future needs, why use Zoom and [spend] money if it’s already included in other software we have, and that we can use on an as-needed basis?” Begin asked.
The board typically meets at Waterford School on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.
For more information and to view Select Board minutes and agendas visit www.waterfordvt.org/selectboard.
REMOTE ACCESS AT A GLANCE
COVID-19 drove many communities to offer remote meeting access in 2020.
Intended as a public safety measure, it also served to improve transparency, increase accessibility, and expand participation in local government.
As the pandemic has waned, some towns have questioned whether to continue the practice citing the cost, time demands on staff, and lack of public interest.
A cursory look at local communities shows that the following Select Boards normally offer remote meeting access, either through Zoom or another service, and some post recordings online after: Barnet, Bethlehem, Cabot, Concord, Danville, Easton, Greensboro, Hardwick, Haverhill, Lyndon, Peacham, St. Johnsbury, Sutton, Walden and Wheelock.
Meanwhile the following communities do not live stream Select Board meetings, but they record them and post the videos online after the fact: Groton, Lancaster, Lisbon (audio only) and Littleton.
In some communities, the decision to end live-streaming has resulted in push-back.
Whitefield discontinued Zoom meetings last year. A subsequent warrant article to revive the practice and have meetings live-streamed, recorded, and posted online failed at Town Meeting.
