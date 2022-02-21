The Waterford select board gained two new (temporary) members on Monday evening: Maurice Chaloux and Ron Gray.
Chaloux, Waterford’s longtime town moderator, explained to those in attendance at the special select board meeting that he had previously served as a selectman, lister and moderator in St. Johnsbury and was willing to serve on the select board in Waterford just for the six weeks remaining until Town Meeting.
Ron Gray, a Waterford resident for the past 38 years, also offered his services to the board as an interim member. Gray explained that he had served on the school board for nine years about two decades ago and has served as Green Up chairperson for five years with his wife Elaine.
Gray said that he had worked for Vermont’s Agency of Transportation in construction for 39.5 years before retiring. Since then, he has been working for a consulting firm for the past six years.
Warner Hodgdon, who announced his resignation from the board last week, made the motion to appoint Chaloux to fulfill the unexpired term of Bill Piper, who resigned effective Jan. 1, 2022. Board Chair Fred Saar seconded the motion.
Chaloux was sworn in by interim Town Clerk Kandy Benedetti on the spot.
“Thank you for being willing to stay on another week,” Chaloux said to Hodgdon. “Because otherwise we would have been delayed considerably.”
Hodgdon left the meeting after Chaloux’s appointment.
Chaloux’s first act of business was to appoint Gray to the board, seconded by Saar. Gray was also sworn in on the spot and the select board of three proceeded to moderate a review of the proposed 2022 budget and several citizen’s concerns.
Both interim select board members will serve just until the town’s annual meeting — currently scheduled to be held in person on April 5th at 5 p.m. in the Waterford School gym.
On Monday evening, it was revealed that three other candidates had thrown their names in for the vacant select board seats. However, two of them wished to serve for longer than just six weeks and the other said he only wanted to serve if Hodgdon would stay on the board.
Mike Barrett — not in attendance due to prior travel plans — was willing to serve as an interim board member but also will be running for a seat at Town Meeting.
Antoni “Toni” Morris said she was willing to serve but also wanted to run for a board seat in April. She explained that she has been a Waterford resident for 22 years, has an associate’s degree as a paralegal, and has worked in real estate, for the census and for the postal service.
“Waterford’s been a really nice place to live,” she said. “I see all the trouble the town is having and I’m retiring in August, my children are grown and well-off … I’ve got nothing better to do than to kind of step in and help the town; I’m willing to give my time.”
The board declined to appoint someone wishing to serve longer than six weeks, because they did not want it to be seen as an endorsement of a candidate going into town meeting.
The fifth potential appointee, Josh Oakley, explained that he was willing to step in and serve on the board until town meeting — but only if Hodgdon was willing to stay.
“I probably don’t know anybody here,” he began, to laughter from the audience. “I moved to Waterford just over two years ago with my wife and five kids under eight.”
“Waterford needs stability right now,” Oakley continued. “I feel like this ‘game of thrones’ that I’ve observed on the select board the last year or so … it’s not what we need heading into town meeting.”
Oakley said he thought the board needed someone who could communicate well, run the meetings and keep everybody in order.
“These guys don’t wake up every morning trying to figure out how to screw the town of Waterford,” he said, gesturing to Hodgdon and Saar.
“No one in here wakes up every morning trying to figure out how to screw the town of Waterford.” Oakley continued, gesturing to the 30-plus meeting attendees. “It was a shock to come into this town and see the attitudes reflecting our cultural discourse and politics.”
Oakley said that he thought the board had two good interim select board candidates, but that he really hoped the communication piece could improve.
“And please, don’t put that in the paper,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.