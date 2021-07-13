The Waterford select board held its first in-person meeting since March 2020 on Monday evening at the Davies Memorial Library.
The board tackled a variety of topics during the meeting, ranging from town building maintenance to an updated cemetery policy. The meeting, which ran for about an hour and a half, included input from regular attendees, including state representative Marcia Martel, R-Waterford, and Waterford resident David Morrison.
The meeting began with an inquiry from Helen Pike, President of the Waterford Historical Society. Pike told the select board that the group is running out of space in their archives cabinet, housed in the town office lobby.
Pike detailed the donations worth keeping that the society has recently received and requested space to house an additional cabinet that the society will purchase.
“The first thing that people do when they buy a house in Waterford is call us up and ask us to tell the story of their house,” Beth Kanell of the historical society told the select board.
Select board chair Fred Saar thanked the society for the work they do and said the board would look into a spot to house another cabinet.
At the meeting, the select board finalized plans to hire Mike Barrett to redesign and maintain the town’s website, which will be migrated to a .gov address. The town office and board members will also be given official email addresses.
Warner Hodgdon, a select board member elected this year, reported on the results of an inspection of the town office and library’s porch and outlined options for repair.
“[The inspection] reinforced what we already knew,” he said. “The thing’s trying to fall down; it’s been here forever.”
Hodgdon is on the hunt for a contractor to replace and restabilize the porch structure, though outreach efforts to seven different contractors have come back empty so far.
“I am convinced the right person is out there and will take this on as a project,” he said.
Hodgdon also read through a draft of the town’s proposed cemetery policies, which was prepared to bring some order to the town’s two active cemeteries, where benches and trees have “popped up all over the place,” as well as bring pricing in line with other towns. The board adopted the revised pricing and will hold a public meeting to gather input on the proposed policies.
The board briefly discussed funding from the American Rescue Plan, which is slated to bring the town approximately $65,000 this fiscal year and $65,000 the next fiscal year. Further funds slated for county governments, which are not used in Vermont, may also be split up and distributed to towns later this year.
Finally, the board discussed their meeting time. They unanimously voted to start regular meetings a half-hour earlier, at 7 p.m., every second Monday of the month.
Thus, while the board will hold a short meeting this Friday at 8:45 a.m. to set the town’s tax rate, the board’s next regular meeting will be held on August 10 at 7 p.m.
