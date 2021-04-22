The Waterford select board held a tense 45-minute special meeting on Wednesday night to address allegations of open meeting law violations filed last week by Gilbert “Gib” Trenholme, the town’s former longtime delinquent tax collector (DTC).
Thirty-two people tuned in to the Zoom meeting, in which board chair Fred Saar and board member William Piper denied intentional wrongdoing and ratified their March 8 decision to appoint assistant town clerk and assistant treasurer Donna Berry as DTC.
Public comment was heard throughout the meeting, the second special meeting held in the past month to address open meeting law violations filed by Trenholme.
“A few weeks ago we also had this same kind of meeting, you know, ‘forgive us, we forgot about this and we want to make a reparation,’” said Marcia Martel, state representative for Waterford. “According to some of these emails, you’ve done it quite a bit and Gary [Allard] has been left out and he was the chair. That doesn’t sit well with me and some of the people in this town.”
“Just calling a quick meeting and saying ‘we’re sorry, let’s redo it and give Donna the tax collector’s position,’ … to me it really stinks,” continued Martel. “I’m sorry.”
Saar and Piper said they would love to fix any and all open meeting law violations, but their understanding was that this would have to happen following a complaint being filed.
“Unfortunately I think we’re going to get them one or two at a time for the rest of our lives,” Saar said.
Roberta Gillott expressed concern at the amount of taxpayer money being spent on having Jaime Murphy, the town’s legal advisor, attend to the allegations.
“As a citizen, one thing that really concerns me is the fact that we taxpayers are paying Mr. Murphy to sit in this meeting and will have to pay for him to attend every single meeting that is to address every infraction of open meeting law, as you guys are claiming there will inevitably be.”
“But the underlying thing is that it’s fair in a town this size to expect more of our selectmen,” Gillott said. “You guys are saying to the ‘to the limit of the law,’ ‘inadvertent,’ ‘may have,’ ‘unintentionally,’ and I’m afraid I’m just calling B.S.”
“We’re a small town and we have a limited amount of money, and I sure would rather see us spending our money plowing driveways of senior citizens or providing meals on wheels or some other way than defending you guys from having your little power plays off books,” Gillott concluded.
“Thank you,” said Saar in response. “That’s good input.”
Efforts to determine how much Murphy’s legal advice is costing the town were unsuccessful, as a bill has not yet been sent to the town. Murphy said Thursday that his hourly rate was confidential and while he was hoping to bill the town when the issue had concluded, it seemed there was no end in sight.
Money that a municipality spends on legal fees is public record.
Saar said in Wednesday’s special meeting that, to inform future communications, the board would review three different open meeting law documents and that they were also in the process of purchasing a recent webinar on open meeting law from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT).
As the motion to adjourn the meeting was made, Gillott asked the select board about Trenholme’s requested cure: the resignations of Saar and Piper.
“So you’re refusing to resign, I guess,” she said.
“I personally don’t feel I’ve done anything that rises to the level of resigning,” said Saar, adding that he did not know if there was a process to recall a selectman.
Following the meeting, Piper told the Caledonian-Record that he was surprised by the hostility in the meeting and that he found the implication that the board was trying to benefit themselves troubling.
Piper reiterated that the decision to try and bring the DTC position in-house was done to benefit the town.
However, residents and the board noted during the meeting that the eight percent penalty on delinquent taxes that are successfully collected will not go to the town until a vote is had on the issue at town meeting.
Martel noted that Trenholme did an excellent job as DTC.
“I have every single town report [since I moved into this town in 1969] and I went back to see how the tax collectors fared,” she said. “Gib Trenholme has done the best job of any tax collector in this town, and he has less than $10,000 in uncollected taxes. We should be so proud of him.”
Saar agreed that Trenholme had done an outstanding job collecting taxes. He also clarified for the record that there had never been any formal complaints against Trenholme, though Saar said there were difficulties with certain elected officials.
Trenholme Responds To Special Meeting
The former DTC, who served the town from 2008 to 2021, said in an email Thursday that he tried to respond directly during the special meeting, but is new to Zoom and was not successful.
Trenholme told the Caledonian that he was not satisfied with the board’s response.
“I still believe these gentlemen have been caught red-handed doing something that’s clearly forbidden by statute,” said Trenholme. “They have to offer up a plausible defense and this is their best effort. I’m with Roberta and would also ‘call B.S.’”
“While reasonable people may disagree, I have faith that the Court, and the electorate of Waterford, will be capable of interpreting the emails as presented,” he said. “It was very evident to anyone watching last night’s meeting that there are some truly exceptional people living in the Town of Waterford who take its governance very seriously. Those are the people that I considered worthy of my level best when I undertook this position and it was very heartwarming for me to be reminded that I had earned and maintained their respect over my tenure.”
Trenholme said that having begun inquiries to the process leading up to his March 8 appointment, he had no intention of stopping midway.
“The emails are admittedly Fred’s handiwork,” said Trenholme. “I believe that they speak for themselves and I find them to be a far more troubling transgression against all ethical and electoral processes than the board would have us believe.”
In Trenholme’s complaint, he wrote that if the board failed to acknowledge their errors or adopt the cure indicated, he intended to file suit against them and the Town in the Civil Division of Superior Court.
Two Emails Addressed At Special Meeting
Much of Wednesday’s meeting revolved around two emails sent between Saar and Piper and obtained by Trenholme in a public records request.
On Feb. 24 of this year, Saar emailed Piper, saying that at the March select board meeting, town clerk Jessy Pelow and Berry were going to recommend bringing the DTC position into the town office.
“Thanks,” replied Piper. “That sounds like a GREAT idea to me.”
On Wednesday night, Saar and Piper said these emails were an inadvertent violation of open meeting law.
The board then ratified their March 8 election of Berry to the DTC position.
Piper told the public that he took a day-long open meeting law class when he was appointed to the board in 2018, as well as recent training as a member of the Northeast Kingdom’s Communications Union District.
He said that he did not object to the correction, but believed at the time of the email thread that the conversation was exempt as Piper believed the two were communicating to organize an agenda, as allowed under the law.
Piper also said he did not notice the exclusion of then-board chair Gary Allard from the email.
“I understand that reasonable people can differ as to if I was agreeing that was a good idea to do it or a good idea to put on the agenda,” Piper said. “But in my mind, it was to put it on the agenda.”
“Had I known the email was going to be on the front page of the Caledonian, I would have been more careful in the way I responded. But most people don’t talk that way, they don’t talk as though their words are going to be on the front page of the newspaper,” said Piper, adding “I want to let the townspeople know that I and the other board members take the open meeting law seriously and regret that we weren’t clearer about this. That’s why we are having this corrective meeting.”
The board denied allegations of an open meeting violation regarding a second email, sent from Saar to Piper on Jan. 16.
“I think [Steve Eddy, then town treasurer] is planning on waiting until after the 25th [to file his resignation] because he thinks Gary is planning something,” writes Saar.
Saar notes that if Eddy resigns before Jan. 25, the position goes on the ballot, but if he does after that date the select board appoints someone.
“Both Jessy and Steve are very worried about how the whole thing is going to turn out,” writes Saar. “I admit I’m concerned about events between now and the 25th.”
Notably absent from both emails is then-board chair, Gary Allard.
Martel read the Jan. 25 email during Wednesday’s special meeting. Her reading was followed by almost twenty seconds of silence.
“That just shows me that behind doors how you guys are running things, which is not fair to the townspeople,” said Martel. “We elect you to do a job for us and you guys are literally screwing us.”
“So we don’t bring any value to the town?” replied Saar.
“No, you use people to your advantage,” said Martel. “You don’t actually look out for the town, you look out for yourself.”
Gillot replied that she thought the discussion should stick to the facts.
Murphy said Wednesday night that because a legally warned election was held for the treasurer’s position, with time for others to file their candidacies, the board was denying the violation of open meeting law.
Eddy formally filed his resignation on Friday, Jan. 22, though he told town officials orally that he was planning to resign months earlier. Consent forms for candidates were due by Monday, Jan. 25.
Pelow filed her consent form on Jan. 8.
Murphy also said the law was not violated because the email Saar sent to Piper was informative only and did not result in conversation or any decisions being made.
Allard himself, who served the town for over twenty years on the school and select boards, spoke up in reply, stating that it was obvious he was intentionally left out and asking if that was a violation of open meeting law.
Murphy said the issue at hand was not, in fact, Allard’s exclusion but that the select board was discussing matters in an email. Murphy said that such discussions, if not exempt, needed to be in front of the public, though not necessarily with all board members present.
Allard replied that he may be the one filing the next open meeting violation.
“They know they did it, just come clean,” he said. “That’s what should be happening here. But no, they’re putting their own skins first.”
Saar objected to Allard’s inference that they were deliberately trying to do something shady.
“This was an honest mistake,” said Saar. I’ve read the open meeting law, I’ve attended open meeting law training. I understand you’re upset and I apologize for that, but we’re trying to do the best we can.”
The meeting also included a blanket denial of four open meeting law statutes referenced in Trenholme’s complaint because they lacked specificity.
When asked on Thursday why the board might be inadvertently violating open meeting laws despite training, Saar declined to comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.