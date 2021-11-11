WATERFORD — Around 35 people — and 10 Zoom participants — filled the Davies Memorial Library for the November select board meeting on Monday. The crowd included town officials and employees (present and former), newer and longtime residents.
“This was interesting … I might actually stay for the rest,” Makayla Elliott, who moved to town with her partner a couple of years ago and appeared before the board regarding a driveway permit, said to laughter from the crowd.
Following the hour-and-a-half meeting, a number of participants gathered outside the building, chatting between themselves for upwards of 15 minutes about the meeting. While a number of town issues were touched upon at the meeting, a sizeable proportion of them were simply broached with a promise they would be discussed further in the future.
Select Board Chair Fred Saar ran the meeting with the other two select board members — Bill Piper and Warner Hodgdon — out of town and participating virtually.
While the meeting made use of a new town laptop and a 360-degree camera to help facilitate the hybrid forum, some wrinkles have yet to be worked out; Piper and Hodgdon noted multiple times that they could only hear parts of the meeting’s dialogue.
“Is there some other meeting going on that I can’t hear?” asked Hodgdon. “I mean, I don’t know what’s going on here …”
“No, um,” replied Saar. “We have a very large group here tonight, so you’re hearing parts of the side conversations.”
Bonuses For Town Employees
The very last item on the meeting’s agenda — “approval of bonuses for Town Employees” — drew the greatest amount of input.
“Every year we put bonuses for the town employees into the annual budget,” Saar explained. “We normally approve it at this meeting and have it paid in November so the employees can do some Christmas shopping.”
A review of the past five Waterford town reports showed that around a $2,000 bonus is budgeted for the town clerk’s office — which presumably includes the treasurer and/or assistant town clerk — and a $4,400 bonus is budgeted for the Highway Department.
Former longtime select board member Gary Allard, and resident Roberta Gillott, explained to the crowd that, over a decade ago, the bonuses originally were tied to health insurance and had been a sort of “kickback” for employees who joined the town’s health plan.
“That’s how the bonus was determined historically … and then sometime it just became a flat amount that got arbitrarily got decided on,” said Gillott.
Allard regularly provided advice on proper procedures throughout the meeting.
During feedback from meeting participants on the topic, Saar said he was not exactly sure how the $6,600 in bonuses was broken down.
When asked who decides the amount per employee, he replied, “the select board gets recommendations and …”
Saar was then accused of being deliberately evasive.
“I am not!” he said. “We made a decision, last November, a year ago, and I would have to go back and see what those decisions were.”
When asked if he would do so, Saar said “it’s in the minutes. Oh, I’m sorry, you don’t have internet; yeah, I’ll go do that.”
The board’s Oct. 28, 2020, meeting minutes state that “Fred motion[ed] to do the same bonuses as last year. Bill seconded the motion; all were in favor.”
The board’s Nov. 11, 2019 meeting minutes state that “Fred […] motioned to keep the bonuses the same. Gary seconded; motion approved.”
The board’s Nov. 1, 2018, meeting minutes state “Bill made the motion […] for bonuses to be as follows: Lisle [Houghton, Road Foreman] $1,000, Wade [Baillargeon, Road Worker] $1,000, Jim [Hayes, Road Worker] $800, Ian [MacDonald, Road Worker] $600, Jessy [Pelow, Town Clerk & Asst. Treasurer] $800 and Steve [Eddy, Asst. Town Clerk & Asst. Treasurer] $800. Gary seconded the motion. All approved.”
On Monday evening, further discussion ensued, with some attendees recommending that the town give hired employees larger bonuses than elected officials; that the town give half the bonuses they did last year; and that the town gives no bonuses.
Saar opined that bonuses be given this year, as those who usually receive them would be expecting them, and the issue be placed on the agenda for the 2022 town meeting.
Following a total of 16 minutes of discussion — most of which occurred between Saar and the audience — Piper and Hodgdon agreed.
“I understand you’re probably disappointed,” Saar told the audience. “I just really — at this point in time — would hate to cancel the bonuses: people have made plans. So we’ll discuss it at town meeting to see how the town feels.”
Citizens’ Concerns
The rest of the meeting was dedicated to a variety of town issues.
Clement Gray, who helped organize a petition to the board regarding the highway department earlier this summer, voiced a concern.
“I would like to know why the town dump truck is not inspected,” he said. “It has an August sticker on it.”
Saar asked Road Foreman Lisle Houghton about the issue. Houghton explained that he did not drive the truck in question during the summer.
Saar said that Houghton would follow up on the concern and get the truck inspected. He then thanked Gray for bringing it to the board’s attention.
An update on the equipment fund, requested last month by Marcia Martel, Waterford’s state representative, did not come at Monday’s meeting, and Saar was cut off when he started to explain why.
Health Insurance Discussion Continued
Renewal of the town employees’ health insurance plan was deferred to next month as Saar said he hadn’t gotten to needed research.
After an inquiry from Martel regarding the town paying for 100 percent of their employees’ health insurance premiums, Saar said “we probably ought to have a public meeting on that, because any changes to the healthcare are very emotional issues.”
At the October select board meeting, James Hayes — a full-time employee of the town for the past 10 years — and his wife Kristina Hayes spent 20 minutes outlining a change in health insurance of which they had not been informed. They also expressed dissatisfaction with Saar’s conduct when they raised the issue with him privately.
“Can the town highway employees be notified of that meeting?” asked Kristina Hayes on Monday evening.
“Yeah, they should be,” replied Saar, to chuckles from the audience.
Hayes then told the crowd that she had found out about other changes that the select board had made to their health plan last year without notifying her husband.
“Gary … you want to speak to that?” asked Saar. “You were chair last year when this was done.”
“You’re the chairman this year,” replied Allard to — yet again — laughter from some members of the audience. “Don’t try to bounce it around here, Fred. It’s your meeting.”
“I just want to make sure that we’re notified,” reiterated Hayes.
Saar and Piper agreed that would happen.
Upcoming Funding Requests, Town Building Repairs and ARPA Purchases
Fire Chief Jeff Gingue and Library Treasurer Mary Jo O’Neill both outlined separate plans to ask the townspeople for increased appropriations at the 2022 town meeting. O’Neill asked Saar how to get the library’s ask on the ballot and was provided answers both from Saar and Allard.
Town Librarian Kandis Barrett asked about the library building’s maintenance; the building is owned by the library, but the town offices occupy space in the basement and the town is responsible for the maintenance, she explained.
Barrett asked Saar if needed repairs were under contract. When she was told that there was a contract, but scheduling the repairs had been “problematic,” she asked to get a timeline before the next board meeting.
Responding to a question from Martel, Saar told those gathered that the town owns the library building … at which point those in the audience, who had just received completely opposite information from Barrett, murmured in disagreement.
“Right now our concern is that it’s been a long road with trying to get the maintenance completed,” said O’Neill. “It started before COVID. […] The trustees are really anxious to get some concrete answers about when these things will be addressed and by whom.”
Later in the meeting, Saar explained to the audience that the cost for the laptop and camera was just under $2,000.
“We’re going to need to get a big-screen TV so people in the audience can see who’s on Zoom,” he said. “I assume that’ll add another 600 to 800 bucks.”
Saar asked for a motion to approve the purchases in question, to which Hodgdon and Piper provided a motion and a second.
When the motion was opened for discussion, Martel — who is the vice-chair of a Citizens Committee for ARPA Funds — noted “we could use ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] funds for that.”
“Well, yeah, but also … we were talking about this,” added Gillott, chair of the same Citizens Committee. “And instead of a flat-screen TV, maybe a screen and a projector?”
Library Director Barrett spoke up.
“So, the library does own a projector and a screen,…” she said.
“Good,” said Saar.
“I’ve used it once and, you know, if that’s something you need to use, you’re welcome to use it,” Barrett said.
Board members noted that this development was terrific as it would save the town money.
Change To Town Office Hours
The next regular Waterford select board meeting is planned for Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.
As Saar noted at Monday’s meeting, Pelow — Town Clerk — gave birth to a baby girl in late October. She is now on maternity leave and the answering machine at the town offices notes that their hours have changed: the offices are now open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m, effective through Jan. 4, 2022.
