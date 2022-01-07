Waterford select board member Bill Piper has resigned.
Piper officially broke the news in an email sent to Town Clerk Jessy Pelow last weekend.
“Jessy: Please accept this email as my resignation as a Selectman, effective January 1, 2022,” he wrote.
“As you know, Kate and I spend a significant part of each year visiting our children and grandchildren in the west,” the email said. “Over the last few months, it has become increasingly clear that my participation on the select board, via Zoom and telephone, simply is not working well.”
Piper said it’s been an honor to serve but “unfair to the residents of Waterford and my fellow select board members for me to continue on the board while being absent from town,” he wrote.
Recent Hybrid Meeting Struggles
Piper’s last in-person select board meeting was on Oct. 11, 2021. At the meeting, board chair Fred Saar explained that both Hodgdon and Piper would be out of town at the November board meeting: Hodgdon due to a prior commitment, and Piper due to his family’s annual winter trip to Montana and California.
Piper explained that, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, select board meetings were not so well-attended and were held in a much smaller room in the town offices. In that room, his attendance via speakerphone worked well.
Last winter, select board meetings were fully remote and Piper was able to participate easily while out West. In July of 2021, the board resumed its in-person meetings — holding them in the Davies Memorial Library in order to accommodate larger numbers.
In October, the board decided to purchase equipment to facilitate hybrid (in-person and virtual) meetings, noting that this would allow participation by both Piper as well as other town residents who were not comfortable attending in person.
Before the Nov. 8 select board meeting, the board enlisted the support of town resident and volunteer technical support specialist Mike Barrett.
On Barrett’s recommendation, the town purchased a new 360-degree video camera — called the “Meeting Owl Pro” — and laptop in order to facilitate a hybrid forum.
The two pieces of equipment cost just under $2,000. While they were paid for with town funds, the board plans to utilize federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to reimburse the town for the cost.
However, the video camera has not been able to facilitate the meetings like the board and Barrett had hoped. In November, both Hodgdon and Piper — participating via Zoom — noted an inability to hear much of the meeting’s dialogue.
In December, Piper again noted an inability to hear what was being said by attendees. Then, about halfway through the meeting, the laptop screen froze.
After the meeting, Piper said that after he was frozen out of the December meeting, he tried to call into the Zoom session. However, the call-in number did not work as incorrect Zoom information had been provided on the agenda by mistake.
Then, Piper called Hodgdon on his cell phone and tried to attend via speakerphone. However, Piper quickly determined that there were too many meeting attendees — around 35 people — and he was unable to be heard by all or hear everyone via telephone.
On Friday, Jan. 7, Barrett told the Caledonian that the 360-degree video camera and laptop he recommended the town purchase turned out not to be the right tools for the job.
“I had used the owl [video camera setup] before […] and I offered it up to [the town] as something I knew had worked,” he said. “I knew towns were implementing various things, so I figured we should give it a shot.”
“[However,] I was not prepared for the massive amount of people that were going to be there,” Barrett said. “I guess ‘I didn’t understand the assignment’ might be the way to put it.”
Barrett explained that he has seen the Meeting Owl Pro work great when a meeting has 10 people participating in person and 20 people participating virtually. However, Waterford select board meetings have larger in-person attendees than that.
On Wednesday, Jan. 5, the Waterford select board held an in-person-only special budget meeting at the Union Baptist Church with around 20 attendees. Saar told the Caledonian-Record in an email that the board had “finally given up” after having too many issues with Zoom.
“I’m not going to lie: I was very saddened to see that they just pulled the plug on it,” Barrett said on Friday. “We could have tried again … but they didn’t ask for anything from me [after the December meeting]. […] But it is what it is.”
Saar wrote in an email on Friday evening that remote access to select board meetings “was a project Bill Piper was working on that kind of fell by the side, and I don’t have time to work on it.”
Piper Weighs In
On Thursday morning, Piper said that he actually learned the Wednesday budget meeting was in-person only from reading about it in the Caledonian-Record.
“That’s not the reason I [resigned], though,” he said. “I wasn’t able to take advantage of the Zoom effectively anyway.”
“It’s obvious that it’s not working,” Piper said. “And it’s not fair to the other two selectmen or to the voters to have a select board member who can’t participate in all of the meetings. That’s the sole reason for my resigning.”
Piper explained that, going into the December meeting, he was planning on telling the board then that he was not going to run for his seat again come town meeting 2022.
“But then, when I got kicked off the meeting, I started thinking, ‘…well, wait a minute, this is crazy,’” he said. “If I can’t take part, why am I still going to be a selectman.”
“During the period — between the December meeting and my email [last weekend] — I thought through what happened at the December meeting and that a resignation now made more sense than hanging on and missing the next two meetings anyway,” he said.
“I tried to make [my remote participation on the board] work, it worked for a while, but then it stopped working and that’s fine,” Piper said. “So let’s have somebody step in that can be around all year.”
Piper’s History On The Board
Piper was first appointed to fill the rest of Brent Beck’s term when Beck resigned on March 12, 2018.
Piper lived in Waterford since moving to the Northeast Kingdom in 1976.
He and two partners founded the now-Primmer, Piper, Eggleston & Cramer PC in St. Johnsbury in 1982. Piper officially retired in 2016.
Piper said Friday afternoon that he could not remember specifics, but that someone had asked him if he was interested in serving. While Piper expressed some hesitation due to his winter visits to family, he was told “we’d like you to give it to try.”
“I honestly don’t remember the circumstances at all,” Piper said. “I never talked to Brent about why he resigned, and [my participation on the board] worked okay.”
In 2019, after fulfilling the rest of Beck’s term, Piper was elected at town meeting to a three-year term.
“There are two ways of looking at my subsequent election,” he said. “One is that I was unanimously elected. The other is that I won by one vote.”
“Somebody nominated me from the floor,” Piper explained, noting that there were no other nominations. “And then somebody said, ‘I move that we have the clerk cast one ballot for Bill Piper,’ so that everybody didn’t have to come up and [vote] and put it in the box.”
“There wasn’t a campaign; I don’t think I announced that I was going to run again,” he said. “It was just, I was on the board, I had been there for a year, and somebody nominated me and there was no opposition so, well, landslide Piper, right?”
Piper said Friday afternoon that he still holds two other town positions: he is the Waterford Representative for both the Communication Union District board and for the Connecticut River Joint Commission, both of which hold their meetings remotely. For now, Piper continues in those roles until the Waterford select board holds their annual reorganization meeting after Town Meeting.
Piper said that he has told select board chair, Fred Saar, that he would be happy to continue serving the town in one or both of those capacities after town meeting day.
“It was a pleasure and honor to serve the town of Waterford,” Piper concluded. “I like the town of Waterford and I like all the citizens in Waterford. I wish my successor — whoever the town sees fit to elect — luck, good fortune and all the success in the world.”
What Now?
On Thursday, Jan. 6, at noon, Town Clerk Jessy Pelow — recently returned from three months of maternity leave — told the Caledonian-Record that she had not yet had time to determine the next steps.
“I’m not sure what he put — if it’s effective immediately or there’s a specific date,” Pelow said. “I haven’t had time to do that, but I will get on that right now.”
According to Saar and Hodgdon, they first received Bill’s email forwarded from the Town Offices early Thursday afternoon.
On Thursday around 2:30 p.m., Pelow told the Caledonian-Record that her understanding was the remaining select board members would appoint someone to serve until Town Meeting, but she was not sure.
On Thursday afternoon, Saar said in an email that, “it doesn’t make much sense to appoint someone for two months, so I think we should wait for Town meeting and elect someone. One message that was clear last night [at the special budget meeting] was the voters in Waterford should be approving more, and I believe we should vote on more items at Town meeting.”
Wednesday night’s budget meeting lasted slightly over two hours, with an abundance of input from meeting attendees. Near the end of the meeting, Debbie Allard raised her hand.
“Can I ask one more question?” she said. “Maybe you can address this: there’s a rumor going around that Bill Piper is resigning and you guys [Saar and Hodgdon] are going to be specially appointing someone. Is that a true rumor?”
Saar explained that Piper had always been concerned about the amount of time he spends away from Waterford, with family.
“He hasn’t been able to participate as much as he wanted and he’s been considering what to do,” Saar said. “I don’t know if he’s done anything yet, but I anticipate that he will. My understanding — correct me if I’m wrong, Gary [Allard, former longtime select board member who chose not to run again in 2021] — is if we appoint someone, it’s just until town meeting.”
Allard and other meeting attendees noted that the board did not have to appoint someone, with Debbie Allard asking why the board would choose to do so.
“We are; yes, we are,” said Hodgdon.
“It’s a good question, Debbie,” Saar replied.
Then, Maria Dantos, a newer town resident and retired longtime public defender and county judge, spoke up.
“Even if you appoint someone, the town can, on its own, petition for an election before the [town] meeting,” Dantos said. “If the town doesn’t agree with your decision to appoint, the town has the right, on their own, to petition for that to be an election now.”
“Okay,” Saar said. “I appreciate that.”
“That would cost the money to hold an election … so we should wait, not appoint, and wait ‘til town meeting,” said town resident Marcia Martel.
Town residents asked the select board why Piper was resigning now, why he did it right before town meeting.
“Is that so you can appoint someone you like?” asked Kathy Goslant.
“My concern is that you guys have already found somebody, from what I’ve heard,” said Debbie Allard.
“People are talking,” said Dantos.
“That’s my concern; you’ve already decided,” Debbie Allard said.
Saar indicated that this was not the case.
“Have you thought any more about resigning [yourself], Mr. Saar?” asked Clement Gray.
“Every time I see you, Clem” replied Saar.
“I’m going to be there every day, then,” said Gray.
Following that interaction and one further question on the budget, the special meeting adjourned informally.
On Thursday evening, Hodgdon told the Caledonian-Record that he was disappointed with Piper’s resignation, but that he understood.
“We thought we had [Bill’s remote participation] covered,” he said. “We bought the equipment but we couldn’t seem to make it work effectively and it just … I’m very disappointed that we couldn’t make that work. But that’s the way it turned out, and I guess he wasn’t going to run anyway.”
Hodgdon said that he really didn’t know what would be next.
“I’m trying to sort that out, I guess,” he said.
Why The Town Gossip About An Appointment?
Hodgdon told the Caledonian-Record that, some time ago, when Piper first express concern about being able to participate, “it became apparent that he was probably not going to run again.”
Hodgdon explained that Duby Thompson, recently retired town resident, had expressed interest and Hodgdon encouraged him.
“We have a mutual friend, that’s how I met him,” said Hodgdon. “[Thompson] seems to have the best interests of the town in mind; he’s educated, he’s a leader. […] I think he’d be a great addition to the board if elected.”
Hodgdon said that he talked to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns when Piper first talked about resigning and learned what the board’s requirements are.
“I was under the impression that we had to appoint someone,” he said, noting that he was unaware if there was a specific time frame the board had to follow. “We’re so close to town meeting that maybe that’s not so imperative.”
According to Vermont state statute 24 V.S.A. § 963, “when a vacancy occurs in any town office, the selectboard forthwith by appointment in writing shall fill such a vacancy until an election is had.”
Hodgdon said that he was not sure if he had asked Thompson if he would agree to being appointed, but that it was “certainly a thought.”
“If we had to appoint someone, we’d have to have someone that would agree to do it,” he said. “In fact, that’s how Bill got on the board a while ago.”
Thompson told the Caledonian-Record on Thursday afternoon that he had heard “nothing official” about being appointed to the board. However, he had decided to run for Piper’s seat a few weeks ago and had been letting people know.
Thompson said that, a few weeks ago, Hodgdon asked him if he might be interested in being appointed if something happened. Thompson said he would — since he is “already interested in being elected.”
“We’re just looking for folks that are interested in making the town better and are looking out for the town of Waterford; that’s what we’re up to,” concluded Hodgdon. “We seem to have folks that question that … that’s just where we’re at.”
Hodgdon — and Saar, separately — said they would formally announce Piper’s resignation and discuss the issue at the next select board meeting, to be held Monday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Union Baptist Church, located at 932 US Route 5.
At the Dec. 13, 2021, select board meeting, the board voted to adopt a policy “strongly encouraging” masks for public meetings.
