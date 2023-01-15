Waterford Select Board Nixes $69,000 Request To Provide Tax Relief

WATERFORD — The Select Board on Friday provided a measure of taxpayer relief.
By unanimous vote, the board zeroed out a warning article to place $69,000 in the special reserve fund for a fire truck purchase.
It would have carried a property tax impact of $200 per $100,000 of valuation.
The move will ease the taxpayer burden at a time when inflation has strained household budgets, according to board members and town officials.
“We have a lot of older people in this town that really couldn’t take this hit,” said Assistant Town Treasurer Marcel Lapierre, who attended the vote.
The warning article was zeroed out with the blessing of newly appointed Waterford Fire Chief Collin Fucci, who was not in attendance.
It ends an unfortunate chapter for WFD.
The fire department improperly ordered a new fire truck a year ago without Town Meeting approval, putting the town in a bind.
Without voter authorization, Waterford lacked funding to begin vehicle payments as scheduled in October.
The current Select Board inherited the mess and planned to obtain after-the-fact approval in March, in order to secure taxpayer dollars and avoid penalties.
Fortunately, the matter was resolved sooner-than-expected this month when the manufacturer found another buyer, letting the town off the hook.
To avoid a repeat situation, the Select Board initially moved the $69,000 from the fire department budget to a separate warning article, which would have placed the money in the special reserve fund and earmarked it for a future truck purchase.
However, board members changed their minds when they considered the tax impact.
Board Chair Gary Allard, Vice Michael Barrett and members Rob Begin and Marcia Martel convened a special meeting in the town office at 7:15 p.m. Friday and voted 4-0 to zero out the request with no discussion.
They felt the cost was simply too high, with taxpayers already squeezed by higher gas, utility and cost of living expenses, they explained.
Selectwoman Susan Hayes was unable to attend.
In spite of the board’s decision, the fire department will still have the opportunity to set aside some money for a future truck purchase.
WFD’s proposed $106,000 budget includes $24,000 which can be placed into the special reserve fund.
Overall the proposed 2023 municipal operating budget currently stands at $1.3 million.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.