Waterford Select Board Rectifies Emergency Meeting Error

The Waterford select board held a five-minute special meeting on Thursday afternoon to ratify decisions made at an emergency meeting in March.
The special meeting followed allegations of an open meeting law violation filed by Gilbert Trenholme, the town’s former delinquent tax collector.
“In retrospect, we have determined the meeting should not have been warned as an emergency meeting, but as a special meeting to provide 24 hours notice of it,” said Select Board Chair Fred Saar, on Thursday. “This meeting is to correct my error in asking the town clerk to warn the March 19th meeting as an emergency meeting.”
The board unanimously ratified the board’s decisions made at the March 19 meeting: to hire an attorney following extensive public records requests made by Trenholme on March 18.
The board also unanimously passed a motion stating that they will not call emergency meetings except for extreme emergencies to provide full transparency and avoid any chance of open meeting law violations in the future.
The next regularly scheduled Waterford select board meeting will be held on Monday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom.
