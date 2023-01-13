Waterford Select Board Talks ATV Rules, Snowmobile Trail Detours, Boat Launch Cleanup & ARPA Spending

WATERFORD — The Select Board covered a wide range of issues at its regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The following are highlights from the two-and-a-half-hour meeting.
PETITION ARTICLES
Three petition articles have been submitted with the necessary amount of signatures for Town Meeting approval.
One, submitted by Howard Remick, seeks to allow ATV/OHRV use on town roads, provided they are registered with the state.
It requests the Select Board to draft a local ordinance in accordance with Vermont Title 23 Section 3506, which governs all-terrain vehicles.
The language in Section 3506 can be viewed at https://legislature.vermont.gov/statutes/section/23/031/03506
The other two petition articles would be linked.
One would rescind the Select Board’s authority to appoint a collector of delinquent taxes and make it an elected position with a one-year term.
If that is approved, a second warrant article would come forward for the nomination and election of a tax collector.
SNOWMOBILE TRAIL DETOUR
The Waterford Ridge Runners have begun efforts to re-route a section of trail in Lower Waterford after a landowner withdrew permission for trail access.
By a 5-0 vote, the Select Board granted permission for the Ridge Runners to send snowmobiles west of Route 18 on condition of landowner permission, including the owners of the Rabbit Hill Inn.
The proposed trail segment would run between the bottom of Maple Street and the entrance of Mad Brook Road.
BOAT LAUNCH CLEANUP
The Select Board will form a two-member subcommittee to meet with Great River Hydro to resolve vandalism and misconduct problems at the Old County Road boat launch.
Great River Hydro has expressed willingness to gate a section of the access road to prevent entry during closed hours.
To gate the road, the town may have to re-designate the road from Class 3 to Class 4.
In all likelihood, the town would also have to amend the town’s road policy, which states there will be “no blocking of the road in any way.”
The subcommittee would be expected to discuss the matter with Great River Hydro and then bring a recommendation to the Select Board.
The subcommittee was proposed by a concerned citizens group, which has met since July to address problem behavior at the boat launch, which began in 2020 and has worsened.
Last year mischief makers disconnected a ramp to a floating dock, tipped over porta-potties, left unattended fires, and covered the picnic tables, dock and surrounding rocks with graffiti.
In addition, there have been problems with speeding vehicles and reckless drivers heading to/from the boat launch, and there are concerns about swimmer safety at the unsupervised area.
The Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department is contracted to patrol all four of Great River Hydro’s boat launches along the Connecticut River in Waterford.
However, the CCSD faces a staffing shortage which limits its ability to conduct patrols.
CCSD works in cooperation with Vermont State Police and Vermont Fish and Game, but those agencies cover large territories and their response time for a low-priority call could be up to an hour.
ARPA FUNDS
The Select Board discussed two requests for federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
For a second time, the board heard a proposal to deliver broadband service to 17 homes on Davis Lane, Knotty Lane, Slate Ledge Road and Suitor Road.
Charter Communications has agreed to connect those homes if the town commits $47,706 in ARPA funds towards the $90,206 project cost, according to Vice Chair Michael Barrett.
Those homes do not have internet connections and will not be served by the NEK Broadband build-out next year.
Earlier this year Waterford awarded $110,800 in ARPA funds to NEK Broadband to bring high-speed internet service to over 400 unserved and underserved households.
That includes 44 “priority” addresses with K-12 students, remote workers or those with telehealth needs lacking a minimum-speed broadband connection.
The town’s contribution will be matched by state funds and the estimated $3.3 million spur lines could be completed and activated as soon as next spring.
Meanwhile, Davies Memorial Library has requested $16,175 in ARPA funds to repair and repaint the exterior of the building it shares with the town offices and the U.S. Post Office.
Library director Kandis Barrett said the town-owned building was in need of upkeep and a contractor is available this summer, with the APRA request equaling his price quote for the project.
