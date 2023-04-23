Waterford Select Board To Hold Public Hearing On Short-Term Rental, Other Zoning Changes

WATERFORD — The Select Board on Monday will take public comment on proposed short-term rental regulations.
The proposed regulations would establish a two-tiered approach, with a zoning permit requirement and operating guidelines.
The Planning Commission developed the draft changes over the winter and stated the purpose at the top of the one-page, 384-word document:
“The Town recognizes the benefit of Short-Term Rentals to homeowners, visitors, and the community. However, it is important not to create a nuisance or change the residential character of the area.”
“The [proposed STR regulations would] ensure that the commercial use of residential property does not adversely affect the neighborhood in which short-term rentals are located.”
The public hearing will begin at Waterford School at 6 p.m.
Under the proposed regulations, STR owners would: (1) have to obtain a conditional land use permit from the Development Review Board before operating, (2) perform a fire safety inspection, and (3) comply with capacity, parking, rubbish and other performance standards.
Only one STR would be allowed per property and an annual Select Board permit would not be required for owner-occupied STRs, under the draft rules.
Occupancy would be limited to two people per bedroom with a maximum capacity of six people.
Although Waterford has few short-term rentals, the Planning Commission agrees STR regulations are worth pursuing to protect residents and maintain the community’s character.
Waterford already has one problematic short-term rental, which prompted the Planning Commission to take action.
In addition, town officials believe more short-term rentals are in development and that out-of-town speculators are purchasing Waterford properties for STR purposes.
If no substantial changes are proposed on Monday, the by-law changes would require voter approval and appear on the Town Meeting warning in 2024.
New Hampshire and Vermont property owners have increasingly converted homes, apartments and condos into lucrative STRs, defined as rentals available for 30 days or less.
There are approximately 1,500 short-term rentals in the 2,500 square mile region that runs between the I-91 and Route 3 corridors, from Franconia Notch and the Upper Valley to the Canadian border, according to industry analyst AirDNA.
Some worry that STRs have contributed to a workforce housing shortage, squeezed families and young professionals out of town, and worsened noise, trash and traffic problems in residential neighborhoods.
STR oversight will remain a local issue for the time being.
In New Hampshire, efforts to pass statewide regulations stalled in the legislature last year.
In Vermont, short-term rental operators must address fire safety considerations laid out by the State Fire Marshal. STRs that accommodate nine or more guests must meet additional safety requirements. However, there is no state oversight or enforcement mechanism.
Attempts to create a statewide rental registry were scrapped last spring under threat of veto by Gov. Phil Scott.
OTHER PROPOSED CHANGES
In addition to short-term rental rules, the Select Board will hold public hearings on the following, additional proposed changes to the town’s Unified Development By-Law.
Higgins Hill District: To ensure that Waterford properties abutting the Town of St. Johnsbury can work in concert with neighboring properties for the desired use put forth by the Town of Waterford Town Plan in preserving the rural nature while recognizing the opportunity for growth.
White Village District: To conserve the integrity of the existing village development, while preserving the historic character, providing for medium density residential development, public uses, and limited central services and sales.
Rural Residential District: To conserve the integrity and natural qualities of rural open space for the betterment of the community; to maintain a dispersed settlement pattern and mixed land uses of a rural nature (i.e., farming, woodlot, low-density residential, residential businesses, public uses and other scattered uses).
Other Changes: The creation of definitions for Accessory Dwellings (with wastewater capacity, setback, owner-occupied and size requirements), and prohibitions on private helipads and internally lit signs.
