Following allegations of an open meeting law violation, the Waterford select board has decided to hold a special meeting on Thursday at 1 p.m. on Zoom.
The meeting will be a “redo” of the March 19 emergency meeting. The board will nullify that meeting, then discuss and affirm the hiring of Zuccaro and Willis to represent and advise the town.
On Tuesday, Jaime Murphy, who works for Zuccaro and Willis, said that an allegation of open meeting law violation had been filed regarding the emergency meeting.
“My advice to the town, to avoid a lawsuit and to be as transparent as possible, was to hold a meeting after providing notice,” he said.
The firm was hired to handle extensive public record requests filed by former delinquent tax collector Gilbert Trenholme on March 18.
Trenholme served as delinquent tax collector starting in 2008. However, on March 8 of this year, he was not reappointed to the position.
According to Vermont’s open meeting law, there are three types of meetings: regular, special and emergency.
While emergency meetings do not require a prior announcement, special meetings must be publicly announced at least 24 hours before the meeting time.
Saar said Tuesday that he believed at the time that an emergency meeting was necessary since the town only had until March 23 — three business days — to provide Trenholme with a preliminary response to his requests, which included three years of emails.
However, Saar said that, upon consultation with Murphy, the board decided to fix what occurred.
Murphy said Tuesday that Trenholme has filed additional public records requests, as well as narrowed the scope of his email requests.
