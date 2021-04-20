The Waterford Select Board will hold a special meeting tonight at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
The agenda lists the complaint of open meeting violations including the delinquent tax collector (DTC) appointment and treasurer election. It also lists preventative measures to avoid future open meeting law violations.
The meeting comes following allegations of a second open meeting violation filed by former Waterford DTC Gilbert “Gib” Trenholme on April 14, the Caledonian previously reported.
Trenholme alleges in his complaint that the board’s March 8 appointment of Donna Berry, then assistant town clerk and assistant treasurer, as DTC was a clear and willful violation of Vermont’s open meeting law.
Two emails — one regarding the DTC position, the other regarding outgoing treasurer, Steve Eddy — attached to Trenholme’s complaint show communication between select board members Fred Saar and William Piper without the inclusion of then-board chair Gary Allard.
Emails recently acquired by the Caledonian-Record show further communication between Saar and Piper regarding the DTC position prior to late February, when the email Trenholme attached occurs.
On Nov. 17, 2020, Saar emails the Vermont League of Cities and Towns [VLCT] regarding Waterford’s appointed DTC position.
“The relationship between our current Delinquent Tax Collector and the Town Clerk and Town Treasurer has been strained in the past and as worsened during 2020,” Saar writes. “Two questions: Can we terminate the Delinquent Tax Collector from his appointment, and if so, is there anything special we need to do? Can the Selectboard be appointed as the Delinquent Tax Collector?”
Carl Andeer, staff attorney for VLCT, responds on Nov. 18 and tells Saar that the board can remove the DTC, but only for just cause, and provides information for an employment specialist that can be consulted. He also notes that if the board has been appointing the DTC for a one-year term, the board could simply appoint someone else when the term ends.
Andeer also tells Saar that the select board nor an individual member of the board may be the DTC.
Saar forwards the thread to Piper on Nov. 18 and writes “see the information below. Looks like the Town Treasurer will need to be the DTC (with some support to re-tool the process).”
Notably absent from the emails is Gary Allard, then the chair of the select board.
On March 8 of this year, Saar and Piper, along with recently-elected Board Member Warner Hodgdon, appointed Berry to the DTC position. Allard, along with other citizens, protested the move.
Jaime Murphy, who works for Zuccaro and Willis, the legal firm that is representing the town, said Tuesday afternoon that he had no comment on the situation.
Saar, now the select board chair, said Tuesday that he did not want to comment until Wednesday’s special meeting was held. However, Saar said that Murphy had been in touch with VLCT to get information on the issues.
Saar said the information would be explained tomorrow night.
Trenholme stated in his April 14 complaint that he was requesting the resignations of Saar and Piper and that if the board failed to acknowledge their errors and adopt the appropriate cure indicated, he intended to file suit against Saar and the Town in Superior Court.
“I would love to see this appointment reversed and to be re-appointed as DTC,” said Trenholme in an email on Tuesday afternoon. “I have enjoyed my time in the position and have always tried to serve the Town’s interests to the best of my abilities. It’s also paid my bills, so on a lower plane it’s been vitally important to my personal welfare.”
While that is Trenholme’s ideal end-game, he also speaks to what he calls a “more realistic vision.”
“If I can’t continue in the position, I will be seeking to accomplish a thorough exposure of all suspect actions that led to the Board’s decision to non-renew and of certain irregularities relating to the Municipal Treasurer’s election,” wrote Trenholme. “That begins tomorrow evening and won’t be halted before it’s truly finished.”
Trenholme added that if he cannot be reappointed, he hopes that the position can return to an elected office.
Waterford voters approved making the usually-elected DTC position an appointed one when Trenholme moved out of town in 2018. He had served as the elected DTC from 2008 through 2018.
Saar told the public on March 8 that the board hoped to bring the DTC position in-house in order for the town to collect the eight percent penalty on taxes. However, for the penalty to go to the town it needs to be put to a vote at next year’s town meeting.
Trenholme said Tuesday that he was planning future public records requests.
Tonight’s meeting’s ID is 810 8952 2993 and the passcode is 918577. While a Zoom link can be found on the meeting’s agenda on the town website, callers can dial into the meeting by calling 312-626-6799.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.