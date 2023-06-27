Waterford Select Board Tweaks Proposed STR By-Law
Waterford, Vermont #filephoto

WATERFORD — Efforts to craft Short-Term Rental regulations are nearing the finish line.

The Select Board on Monday made final tweaks to a proposed STR zoning by-law and definition, which will give the Planning Commission permitting authority over Short-Term Rentals.

