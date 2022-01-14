On Monday evening at the Union Baptist Church, Maria Dantos was a prosecutor and the Waterford select board meeting was her courtroom.
Dantos retired to the small town of Waterford last year after a 35-year career in the legal world, culminating with 13 years spent as a judge in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania.
On Monday, Jan. 10, she led an interrogation of the Waterford select board’s two remaining members — board chair Fred Saar and board member Warner Hodgdon — regarding their non-reappointment of former longtime Delinquent Tax Collector Gilbert “Gib” Trenholme on March 8, 2021.
Ten minutes into the questioning, Saar told Dantos, “you’re very erudite and very good at explaining things.”
“Let me be clear,” Dantos replied. “I took the time to go back and watch video of board meetings … to watch the meeting where you did not reappoint [Trenholme], to watch the subsequent meeting where people jumped all over you — including a state representative, a respected businesswoman in the community, a lister, a former chair of this select board — and … nothing. No input, no ‘thank you very much.’ So you’ll excuse me if your explanation falls short.”
“I am not here because I speak well,” Dantos said. “I am here because I saw an injustice. You took away a man’s livelihood.”
As Saar went to reply, Dantos said, “you will let me finish, please.”
“You stripped a man of his livelihood; this is a very serious manner,” she continued. “You did it in a manner that I personally believe is improper. He has rights … and month after month you have said you would discuss it with the people. We’ve come … Mr. Trenholme has been here every month, and nothing is spoken about it.”
Dantos’ questioning lasted over an hour and included regular commentary, laughter and some boos from the other thirty townspeople gathered at the meeting.
When the discussion began, the board was just looking to see if townspeople wanted an article changing the DTC position from appointed back to elected on the Australian Ballot for Town Meeting 2022. The position was originally changed to an appointment when Trenholme moved out of town.
It was clear that the citizens in attendance all wanted Trenholme to have his job back.
DTC Question-And-Answer
First, board chair Saar tried to explain that the reason for not reappointing Trenholme and instead appointing Donna Berry — who was, at the time, the town’s Assistant Town Clerk and Treasurer — was to bring additional funds into the town coffers. The same reason was used to defend the surprise select board decision at the March 8, 2021, meeting, when a number of citizens articulated concerns.
When Dantos asked Hodgdon, who was elected to the board one week prior to the March 8 meeting, why he would vote for Berry’s appointment — something he knew very little about — Hodgdon said his decision was “solely based on [his] belief that the delinquent tax collector function should be taken care of in-house.”
However, as was noted both in March and on Monday, any delinquent tax collector gains will not go to the town unless and until voters approve an article saying so — which they have not.
That brought Dantos to the second purported reason for Trenholme’s non-reappointment — allegations of a “contentious relationship” with town officials.
“[These are] unfounded accusations against a man who has demanded not once, not twice, not three, but probably four times to have some hearing on that, to bring in some proof,” Dantos said. “We as a people don’t even know what the allegations are.”
Saar stated multiple times during the meeting that Town Clerk and Treasurer Jessy Pelow and Berry were “afraid of being alone in the office with [Trenholme.]”
Audience members asked if anyone had ever written a complaint.
“No, they didn’t,” replied Saar.
“Well, they should have,” said Waterford resident Kathy Goslant.
“Well, I agree,” replied Saar. “I didn’t come up with this plan; Jessy and Donna…”
Dantos explained that she had done her research and believes Trenholme has a case against the town.
“You should read Nelson v. the Town of St. Johnsbury,” Dantos said. “You fired [Trenholme] without any due process; you fired him against the will of the people. […] People in this day and age have a right to be terminated lawfully, to have their rights protected, to have due process.”
“So, I’m asking you what I think everyone is going to ask you,” Dantos continued. “To vacate your decision.”
“You don’t get to set the rules, enact the rules, enforce the rules, and then create your own cure where you say, ‘oh, sorry, I made a mistake, you know how I’m going to cure it? We just redo it all over again,’” Dantos told Saar and Hodgdon. “That is not a cure.”
On April 21, 2021, over thirty people tuned in to a special Zoom select board meeting in which Saar and then-board member Bill Piper denied intentional wrongdoing and ratified their March 8, 2021, decision to appoint Berry as DTC. The meeting was held following allegations of an open meeting violation filed by Trenholme.
“The cure to your continued, repeated pattern of violations is that this man gets his job back,” Dantos told Saar.
Saar again asked Dantos and the audience what they would do if two employees had a problem, were afraid of a town official.
“Have you ever tried mediation?” Dantos asked.
Near the end of the exchange, Goslant asked Dantos if Trenholme had legal standing against the town, if he could sue.
“The problem is, this town holds people hostage financially,” Dantos explained. “If you remember, there were numerous open meeting violations and Piper’s response was, ‘oh, no, no, no, you have to file a separate complaint to each one of these.’ So, Mr. Trenholme, in order to proceed, has to come out of his pocket for a lawyer.”
“But the flip side of that is, if he has an advocate — which he does — then we’ll hopefully get someone in the attorney general’s office involved so it doesn’t have to come out of his pocket,” Dantos said.
“The bottom line is: if you read all of the stuff, review it … this was a setup,” Dantos said. “This was a way to get him out. And when you take a man’s livelihood — believe me, as a judge I’ve had fights with so many people over the course of my 35 years. Never once did I go after a man’s job.”
Numerous Waterford residents in attendance noted the amount of money legal consul on the DTC issue had already cost the town; a bill back in July from Zuccaro & Willis was almost $4,000.
“This is the cause of my ulcer concerning the town,” said resident Roberta Gillot.
“It just doesn’t seem that things are being handled in a considerate, thoughtful, financially-responsible way,” she said, to applause. “Everyone would really love to get on with their lives, right this wrong, and just start addressing things openly, honestly and in an adult manner.”
“[Trenholme] has done a really good job,” Saar repeated. “But, when you have town employees that ask to have a sheriff there because they’re afraid to be in the office …”
“The only change in the twelve years to when the problem started was not Mr. Trenholme, right?” Dantos pointed out. “It’s the women in the office.”
A Path Forward?
The discussion ended with Saar agreeing to leave the delinquent tax collector position an appointed one.
“And then, who do you have tapped to do your delinquent taxes [after Berry resigns]?” Dantos asked.
“We don’t have anybody,” replied Saar.
“You have Gib,” Maria said. “Willing to serve. With 12 years of experience.”
Saar said that he could not deal with Berry’s resignation until he got an official letter from her. Berry has indicated to multiple town officials that she will be resigning effective March 1, 2022.
“But if [Gib] wants to do [delinquent taxes] … that seems like the logical thing to do,” Saar said. “I don’t have anything against Gib.”
“Everyone says ‘oh, you guys hate each other,’” Saar continued. “I think he’s, personally, for me, difficult to get along with. But I’ve gotten along with a lot of people that I’ve had more issues with than Gib.”
Following the hour-plus discussion, the select board meeting moved on to other issues.
