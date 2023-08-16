Waterford Subcommittee To Look At ATV Road Access
Waterford, Vermont #filephoto

WATERFORD — The Select Board on Monday launched a subcommittee to tackle all-terrain vehicles.

The six-member subcommittee will evaluate the existing ATV rules and proposed changes, and its findings will be submitted for Select Board consideration and possible Town Meeting action.

