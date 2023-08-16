Waterford Subcommittee To Look At ATV Road Access

WATERFORD — The Select Board on Monday launched a subcommittee to tackle all-terrain vehicles.
The six-member subcommittee will evaluate the existing ATV rules and proposed changes, and its findings will be submitted for Select Board consideration and possible Town Meeting action.
The subcommittee was formed after Town Meeting in March approved a non-binding petition article that asked the Select Board to amend the ordinance to allow ATVs on town roads, with restrictions on time, place, and manner of operation.
The subcommittee will consist of two Select Board members (Michael Barrett, Susan Hayes) and at least four residents and will hold its organizational meeting at Davies Library at 6 p.m. Thursday.
During a discussion on Monday, resident Jerry Jones asked that the subcommittee focus on outreach.
An opponent of ATV road access, Jones said it was important for the subcommittee to gather comprehensive feedback from residents and landowners to develop its recommendations.
“There’s a lot of issues here, it affects people in different ways,” he said. “I think we need to reach out to people. And I think we should take our time doing that and find out how people really feel about the issue.”
Jones opposes ATV road access on the grounds it negatively impacts public safety and the character of the community.
He, and others, complained of scofflaw ATV riders who illegally traveled on Class 3, 2 and 1 town highways with impunity.
Those riders sometimes drive recklessly and damage property, critics said, and are emboldened by a lack of police presence and enforcement.
Select Board member Gary Allard has suggested that the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Office could increase patrols and enforcement.
