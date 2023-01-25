Waterford Takes First Step To Update Traffic Ordinance

WATERFORD — The Select Board on Tuesday began work to update its municipal traffic ordinance.
Chair Gary Allard said it was high time Waterford’s road rules were modernized and clarified.
The town’s two-page traffic ordinance has not been substantially revised since its creation in 2001.
“We just want safe roads,” Allard said.
Board members will review similar policies from surrounding communities Barnet, Concord and Groton as a first step in the process.
The board will also consult local law enforcement on the proposed revision, specifically active and retired officers living in town.
The traffic ordinance update will be a lengthy process, with ample opportunity for public input, Allard said.
There was no timeline for completion.
Those wanting to submit feedback, share concerns, and suggest improvements to traffic regulations in town can email the Select Board at townclerk@waterfordvt.gov or mail them at PO Box 56, Lower Waterford, VT 05848-0056.
Select Board member Susan Hayes said it was a serious matter, deserving of board attention.
“I definitely think we should put some time into it. Safety is important,” she said.
During a free-ranging discussion at Tuesday’s meeting, board members and town residents brainstormed ideas to revamp the 20-year-old policy.
One suggestion was to ban street parking, with exceptions carved out for areas like the White Village District where the town office and Rabbit Hill Inn are located.
Some in attendance called for improved traffic signage and stronger measures to address speeding and nuisance motorist behaviors.
The ordinance would have to be updated to reflect changes to speed limits and stop/yield intersections.
