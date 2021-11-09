The Waterford select board meeting on Monday evening took a twist as a new set of characters came forward with a new complaint relating to town officials.
Lifelong town resident and nonagenarian Vivian Davis and her daughter, Kathy Davis, spent ten minutes discussing a mishap with Vivian’s taxes with select board chair Fred Saar, Bill Piper and other members of the public. Saar attended the meeting in person while Piper participated online.
In short, the mishap is fairly simple: Vivian sent in her tax payment, just as she had for the past seventy years.
“I’m sure she wrote the check, because I wrote it for her,” related Kathy.
However, the envelope with Vivian’s check never made it to the town offices — even after the Oct. 15 deadline. Thus, her taxes became delinquent.
“The post office apparently lost it, and [Vivian] was told that she was going to be fined for that,” Kathy told the board. “When we went to the town office, Steve Eddy refused to give me his name — great public servant — when I asked for his name, until I started writing his description and got my phone out to videotape our conversation.”
Steve Eddy, former town Treasurer, spent part of October helping out with taxes in the town offices as current Town Clerk and Treasurer Jessy Pelow was out on vacation and, now, maternity leave.
“He refused to take my mother’s money, saying he couldn’t do that — which is not true,” Kathy continued. “He could, he just had to have her pay the extra tax on that.”
“She’s never been late on a payment before,” Kathy said. “It’s not her fault that this payment got lost someplace in the mail. But the town wants to charge this elderly woman with limited income that money … it’s not right, it’s not fair and the citizens of Waterford should support her.”
After Kathy finished, Saar turned to Waterford’s former longtime delinquent tax collector Gilbert “Gib” Trenholme, who was seated in the front row at the Davies Memorial Library, and asked Trenholme if he could go over what happens when taxes are not received.
Trenholme was not reappointed to his position this past March. Instead, the newly re-formed select board appointed Donna Berry, already the assistant town clerk and treasurer, to the position.
Trenholme refused to help out.
“No, that’s not my concern anymore,” he told Saar.
“That’s right; you made it not his concern,” Kathy told Saar.
“That’s a different issue,” replied Saar.
“It is a different issue … though I don’t like that, either,” said Kathy.
What Happened?
A recording of the entire interaction sheds some light on the exchange.
On the morning of Friday, Oct. 22, Vivian and her daughter Kathy came into the town offices after speaking with Berry via phone the day before. Also in the office were Eddy and Chris Brimmer, Waterford’s zoning administrator.
All three — Berry, Eddy and Brimmer — spent around thirty minutes working to try and figure out a solution to Vivian’s tax woes.
After hanging up from a separate phone call, Berry walked over to address Vivian.
“Hi Vivian, I spoke with you yesterday,” she said.
“I know you did,” replied Vivian. “And I’m not happy.”
“I know…and I feel terrible, ” said Berry.
“Oh, no you don’t,” replied Vivian.
“No, I do!” said Berry. “Of course I do! Nobody should have to pay that type of …”
While all seemed to agree that Vivian’s payment had been lost by the postal service, they could not determine for the majority of the thirty-minute conversation when she could pay the taxes in question — with or without the collector’s fee and interest. Eddy did refuse to give his name until he deescalated the situation.
Eddy, Brimmer and Berry looked through the state statutes, with Eddy recalling that delinquent taxes could not be collected until the warrant of who owes and how much has been completed — which it hadn’t. He also told the Davises that it might be better to wait and seek other options since no additional interest would be levied until Nov. 15.
However, during the last few minutes of the conversation, Eddy finally found the passage in question — 32 V.S.A. § 5142 — and told the Davises he could calculate the correct amount.
According to the VLCT Handbook for Collectors of Delinquent Taxes, payments “after the due date but before the issuance of the delinquent tax warrant must be accepted […] if that payment includes the applicable interest and penalty.”
It is unknown if the Davises understood that policy clarification before they left the town offices on Oct. 22.
Further Complaint Details
After Treholme refused to help with delinquent tax details, Saar informed Vivian and Kathy that, while delinquent taxes was not his area of expertise, there is an appeal process through the Board of Civil Authority (BCA).
Saar then asked former longtime select board member Gary Allard, who did not seek reelection earlier this year and was present at Monday night’s meeting, for further information on how to seek an abatement.
Allard as well as BCA member David Morrison said that while a number of people had come before the board with that particular request, they did not think they were successful.
“They certainly have a right to the process,” Morrison said.
After Kathy indicated that they would like to pursue the process, Saar told them that they could write a letter to the town clerk and request a BCA hearing.
“Well, I’ll probably get as much help as I got from Donna when we went into the office…” replied Kathy. “I don’t know why Waterford would have somebody working for them in the office that is not a resident of the town.”
“You will hear from me again at town meeting because I’ve moved back to Waterford after having lived here for pretty much my whole life and we will be talking about these things, whether you like it or not,” added Kathy.
“The great thing about town meeting, everybody has a chance to speak their mind,” replied Saar.
“Yeah, right; you’re not listening to them,” said Kathy.
The Davises said that Vivian did end up paying the taxes in question — with the penalty.
“I drew some strings,” said Vivian. “She wouldn’t take my check that day, Donna wouldn’t. She said I had to wait until I got my notice. So I decided I would find out…”
“She went to a former town clerk,” said Kathy.
“It was Joanne,” said Vivian.
Joanne Jurentkuff served as Waterford’s town clerk for 27 years and was replaced by Pelow in 2017. Jurentkuff continued to serve in a part-time capacity until this year.
“They refused to take her check that day and she was not sleeping at night because she was so upset,” said Kathy.
Vivan told the crowd that Jurentkuff had called Eddy and told him to accept her check.
“All I’m asking is the $200 I had to pay extra,” Vivian said. “I was going to pay it that day but she wouldn’t take it.”
“We’ll take this to the Board of Civil Authority,” said Kathy. “It’s a pretty sad state of affairs in the town when someone who is 93 gets penalized that kind of money when it’s not her fault.”
Town Officials Respond
When reached via phone on Tuesday afternoon, Berry — who was not present at the select board meeting — said she thought the issue was going to come up.
“I can tell you hearsay,” Berry said. “When they left here, Vivian was still very upset, apparently. Joanne did tell me that [Vivian] went to her house and Joanne helped her figure out the tax amount.”
While Eddy is out of town, his name did appear on the list of Zoom attendees at the select board meeting.
Eddy said in a text on Tuesday evening that the town did accept Vivian’s payment “not long after the warrant was created.”
“She didn’t ask us to accept it early,” he wrote. “It might have been later the same day, but not before [the warrant was complete] as I checked her total against the warrant before accepting.”
“We used to have an office where the staff was well-informed, competent and helpful,” wrote Trenholme in an email on Tuesday morning. “Regrettably, all that ended when Joanne left the building. What we’re looking at now is nothing short of a municipal embarrassment. No one should be subjected to the treatment that Vivian and Kathy received — it’s unprofessional, unwarranted, and unacceptable in any case, at any time. Period.”
Berry said on Tuesday that she couldn’t remember the exact details, but she believes that Eddy told Vivan and Kathy that they could accept the check as long as the penalty and interest were included.
“I wish I had some facts for you, but I don’t and I don’t want it to look unfavorable on this office and I don’t want it to look unfavorable on me either, with everything else that’s been going on,” she said. “I knew we were going to be under a microscope and I tried very, very hard to use [the VLCT handbook and the statutes] as my bible so I wouldn’t make a mistake, because I know that I don’t know what I’m doing.”
“If I’m wrong, I’m wrong,” Berry added. “I just don’t think anybody needs to be nasty about it.”
“I realize I sound like a freaking baby, but they hurt my feelings … they were mean,” she said. “They came in here looking for a fight right off the bat. And maybe that’s what they were told to expect, I don’t know … But I don’t believe for a second that Steve or I addressed them in a mean way.”
