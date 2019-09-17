The Town of Waterford plans to apply for Designated Village Center (DVC) status for the historic village of Lower Waterford.

Selectman Fred Saar stated, “Over the past several years the Town has had numerous discussions about the characteristics of the Lower Waterford village and how to preserve the classic Vermont nature of the village. All the feedback we have received from residents has stated that they believe the village is a significant feature of the town and that it contributes to the overall appeal of the Town. The Select Board remains committed to maintaining the character of the village.”

