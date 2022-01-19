Waterford Town Clerk and Treasurer Jessy Pelow has given her two weeks’ notice.
The town official sent her resignation letter to the town’s two current select board members — Fred Saar, chair, and Warner Hodgdon — on Monday just after 12 p.m.
“It is with mixed feelings I submit my resignation from my position of Town Clerk/Treasurer with the Town of Waterford, effective January 31, 2022,” wrote Pelow.
“These past couple years have been most challenging, and the stress has been tremendous,” she continued.
Pelow began her service as town clerk in March 2017 after five years spent as the town’s assistant town clerk. She replaced Joanne Jurentkuff, who served the town for 28 years before her official retirement in early 2018.
“Thank you for the opportunities you have provided me during my time with the Town of Waterford,” Pelow wrote in her letter. “I have enjoyed my tenure with the Town and offer my best wishes.”
Pelow is an elected official in the middle of a three-year term that began in March 2020.
Waterford’s Assistant Town Clerk, Donna Berry, also emailed her resignation to Saar and Hodgdon.
On Tuesday morning, she wrote, “I will be resigning from my positions as assistant town clerk, assistant treasurer and delinquent tax collector effective January 31, 2022.”
Berry’s resignation was originally, verbally made in December with an effective date of March 1, 2022.
Berry was hired by Pelow and started working in the Waterford town offices in 2020. She was appointed delinquent tax collector on March 8, 2021.
Berry previously served as Concord’s town clerk from 2008 until her resignation in early 2016.
Neither Pelow nor Berry were available for comment before press time as the Waterford town offices are generally closed on Wednesdays.
A special select board meeting — announced via agenda posted to the town website on Wednesday — will be held in person on Monday, Jan. 24, at the Union Baptist Church at 6 p.m. The agenda lists setting a date for the 2022 Town Meeting, the resignations of the town clerk and treasurer, and of the assistant town clerk and treasurer.
At the Dec. 13, 2021, select board meeting, the board voted to adopt a policy “strongly encouraging” masks for public meetings.
Last Monday, Jan. 10, the select board decided to hold the 2022 Town Meeting originally scheduled for March 1 via Australian ballot, despite repeated objections by town residents. S. 172 — signed by Gov. Phil Scott last Friday — allows municipalities to hold their annual meetings via Australian ballot or to move their meeting’s date to a “potentially safer date later in the year.”
On Tuesday, Gov. Scott signed two bills: S. 222 and S. 223. The former temporarily suspends the signature requirement for candidates wishing to place their name on the ballot for Town Meeting 2022. The latter permits public bodies to hold electronic meetings without designating a physical location, extends the time limit for the posting of minutes in the event of a staffing shortage and allows meeting agendas and notices to be posted in two designated electronic locations in lieu of the two designated public places — all until Jan. 15, 2023.
Saar said in an email to the Caledonian-Record on Wednesday afternoon that town meeting might need to be rescheduled due to two reasons: “COVID and I don’t believe all the required work can be accomplished without rescheduling.”
When asked if there was anything he would like to add, Saar simply replied, “I’m very disappointed.”
“There are letters and there are dates [for the resignations],” select board member Hodgdon explained to the Caledonian-Record on Wednesday. “The tricky part there is … there’s no vacancy officially until that date comes, because at any time they can change their mind.”
“However, we’ve got to be able to conduct town business,” Hodgdon continued. “And, if indeed, there are vacancies, we’re gonna have to plan for that and obviously it has to be in an open meeting. So that’s what we’re going to talk about [on Monday].”
