Waterford’s 2021 Town Report has finally arrived — and it’s slightly different than usual.
Most strikingly, the second page lists a bolded definition of “transparency” followed by a poem entitled “Unity Is Community.” The third page shows a graphic that states “Treat people the way you want to be treated,” “Talk to people the way you want to be talked to,” and “Respect is earned, not given.”
Auditor Sandy Lyon explained to the Caledonian-Record on Wednesday evening that she and the other two auditors arbitrarily decided to include the items.
“I don’t know if I did good or not,” she said. “It’s not what was done in the past, but the goal is to get the town and community coming back together again.”
Over the past year, Waterford has seen a small implosion of its local governance, including the resignation of two of three select board members, the town clerk and treasurer, the assistant town clerk and assistant treasurer and delinquent tax collector. In addition, public comment at select board meetings has increased drastically, resulting in several citizen-filed petitions and lawyer fees.
Of the first item, the definition of transparency, Lyon said, “there have been a lot of issues in Waterford, but they always seem to come back to transparency. So I arbitrarily decided to put the word in there.”
“Transparency is the principle of allowing those affected by administrative decisions to know about results and about the process that led to decisions,” the text reads. “Transparent governance means that government officials act openly, with citizens’ knowledge of the decisions the officials are making.”
As far as the graphic about respect and treating people well, Lyon said that “at some of our meetings, respect wasn’t there. I’m a really strong person on respecting other people — whether you disagree or not, there has to be respect.”
And, as far as the poem, “I just liked it because it had unity and community, and I just would like to see our community come back together again,” Lyon said.
“It’s different, I know,” she said. “It’s been a hard year for everybody, but we are a great town and will be a great town again — we just got to get everybody working for the same end result. And we will.”
In addition, the 2021 Town Report lacks the traditional reports from the Town Clerk, Treasurer and Select Board.
According to Lyon, the outgoing Town Clerk and Treasurer Jessy Pelow did not leave a written town report when she went through with her resignation on January 31, and there was not yet a new Town Clerk when the town report was being put together. In addition, the new Treasurer was in the middle of just trying to pull together a budget for the following year.
The auditor also said that the select board “chose” not to write a report.
Generally, Lyon said that the town report is put together by a team that includes the town clerk and treasurer. This year, however, the auditors were on their own.
“This year we were given the task of compiling the town report, which was uncharted waters for us,” the Auditor’s Report reads. “We did not have access to all information usually found in the report. We did the best we could with the information we had available.”
Copies of the town report can be found in the lobby of the town offices and at the Davies Memorial Library. They will also be available at the town transfer station on Saturday and at the pre-Town Meeting to be held on Tuesday, March 29 at the Waterford School gym at 5 p.m.
The following is the poem printed on page two of the Waterford town report:
“In our communities / it’s all about seeking positive opportunities / opportunities which can also be a solution / a solution of our revolution / revolution a drastic change in the way we think and behave / we can behave where we can engrave / engrave in our world’s history / to make a switch / a switch to enrich / to enrich the minds of young ones / to show it about going for your goal and hitting a home run / and that life doesn’t have to be living by a gun / but to make a change we have to look within our hearts / and in our hearts fill in the missing parts / then once that happens helping ourselves and others can start / but like I said, it is all about positive opportunity / and bringing the community together in unity / because without unity / there is no such thing as COMMUNITY.”
