Waterford’s town website is back up and running after spending approximately a week inaccessible to most users.
During the implementation of a long-discussed plan for Mike Barrett, Waterford resident and volunteer technological guru, to redesign and update the website in question, it was migrated from waterfordvt.org to waterfordvt.gov.
However, during that migration, a security certificate malfunctioned, leaving most unable to access the town’s website for the better part of a week; any attempt at accessing the site yielded a note that the connection was insecure and one should not proceed.
In order to fix this issue, Barrett went ahead with completely securing both sites (a secure site is signified by a URL beginning with “https”). As of Friday afternoon, town information including meeting minutes and agendas could be accessed using either via waterfordvt.org or waterfordvt.gov.
As part of the website transition, town officials will be issued town-sanctioned email addresses.
Due to the online malfunction, the agenda for the November select board meeting was not posted until this past weekend. The meeting will be held tonight and can be accessed in person at the Davies Memorial Library as well as via Zoom using the meeting ID of 827 0107 2406 and passcode of 465698.
At last month’s select board meeting, more than 30 people packed into the library with many choosing to wear masks due to the crowded space and lack of ventilation, The Caledonian previously reported.
Due to two select board members — Warner Hodgdon and Bill Piper — planning on being out of town during tonight’s meeting as well as ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the board decided the meeting would be held both virtually and in person.
The meeting’s agenda includes payment for a laptop and virtual meeting technology, approval of bonuses for town employees, updates on American Rescue Plan Act funding, further discussion on employee health insurance plans and various road and traffic concerns. It begins at 7 p.m.
